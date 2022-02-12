Alex Rychwalski

I’ve spent a long time waiting to talk about Towson football, and I finally have an excuse to do it. Well, I have several.
Let’s start with the obvious. Earlier this week, Fort Hill star Blake White, the Area’s Player of the Year, signed on to don the black and gold and join Fort Hill alum Luke Hamilton at Towson.
Hamilton was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association fullback as a redshirt sophomore this past year.
A funny story about Luke, and an insight into why I’m excited to talk about Towson, begins with this fact: My dad is a Towson graduate (or as he would say Towson State, which it was formerly known as).
We’ve been going to games since 2011 when the Tigers rose to national prominence with a conference title and a No. 9 ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Nowadays, the two of us are season-ticket holders, which affords me a quiet reprieve from watching Maryland football on Saturdays.
On one particular afternoon in October of this past season, Towson routed No. 12 Rhode Island and former Terps quarterback Kasim Hill, 28-7, in front of 3,375 rain-soaked fans.
Also among those fans was the Hamilton family. It turns out, the Hamiltons’ tickets are in our section too.
I should’ve been clued in by the red ponchos, or the “ball, ball, ball” call-outs when a fumbled football hit the turf, but I knew for sure when Luke caught a pass out of the backfield and they erupted, though it was later called back by a penalty.
It’s a small world.
Even smaller when you consider that Tyler Wharton, a former Times-News Player of the Year at Allegany in his own right, was a two-time All-CAA fullback at Towson. His senior season coincided with the time my dad and I first began going to games in 2011.
And that brings me to another excuse to talk about Towson: Its relevance to the National Football League playoffs, specifically the NFC Championship game.
Wharton, a bruising 6-foot-1, 220-pound bully, was the lead blocker for a Tigers squad that rushed for 229.9 yards a game.
One of those runners, a freshman running back named Terrance West from Northwestern High School in Baltimore, would blossom into one of the best backs in all of college football. West went on to play for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Towson was incredibly fortunate to get West, who was originally set to play at Clemson but didn’t qualify due to his test scores. Maryland had interest, but that faded when Randy Edsall was hired. A clerical error prevented West from playing at nearby Morgan State.
Once on campus at Towson, West was a star from the onset, rushing for a freshman record 1,294 yards and 29 touchdowns. After a relatively down sophomore year — he still rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 15 scores — he had one of the best junior seasons in college football history.
West set FCS single-season records with 2,509 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, and he finished third in the Walter Payton Award voting, an award equivalent to the Heisman Trophy for the FCS.
As DeLane Fitzgerald put it on our Views From the Pressbox podcast, “They should have called it Terrance West University and not Towson football.”
I should’ve expected a jab like that from a graduate of James Madison, who has dominated Towson’s conference in recent history, but I digress.
Who did West lose out to in Walter Payton Award voting? None other than Jimmy Garoppolo of Eastern Illinois. West also finished behind Eastern Washington’s Vernon Adams, whose top target was a little-known freshman receiver putting up absurd stats named Cooper Kupp.
Kupp and Garoppolo, of course, were key contributors on their San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams teams that met in the NFC title game two weeks ago, with Kupp and the Rams advancing to this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
But the trio’s connection goes even deeper.
As Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire puts it, “Team success brings individual success.” Although West lost in the individual awards race in 2013, his team would have much better luck in the postseason.
First, Towson and West met Garoppolo and Eastern Illinois — which is also Tony Romo’s alma mater — in the FCS quarterfinals. The teams battled through a snowstorm, and West had a performance for the ages, rushing for a playoff-record 354 yards and five touchdowns.
With a 49-39 triumph, Towson handed Garoppolo his first of many playoff losses.
Up next, Towson drew Kupp’s Eastern Washington team in the FCS semis, heading to the Pacific Northwest to play on the Eagles’ infamous red turf in a thick fog.
The Tigers, without injured starting quarterback Peter Athens, came back from a 31-21 deficit with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter to win 35-31. On one vital play, Adams overthrew a wide-open Kupp running up the seam on fourth-and-three, a completion that would’ve sealed the game with 1:35 left.
Instead, backup quarterback Connor Frazier orchestrated a 71-yard drive to book a date with No. 1 North Dakota State for the title, though the Tigers came up short.
Towson hasn’t achieved that level of success since, though there were a pair of fun years with Joe Flacco’s little brother, Tom, lighting up the CAA in 2018 to win conference Player of the Year honors.
This past season was the Tigers’ worst in five years, as they limped to a 4-7 finish (3-5 conference), but don’t expect it to last. Not with the likes of Hamilton and White representing Cumberland in the college ranks. If anybody knows how to win, it’s them.
If you look at the schedule this fall and see Maryland is playing Ohio State that Saturday and you’re looking for something to do, then I’d seriously recommend making the two-hour drive east to Johnny Unitas Stadium.
It’s pretty good football, and you just might run into somebody you know.
