Alex Rychwalski

You’ve really outdone yourselves this time Times-News. Ten Fort Hill players on the All-Area first team? Four of the five award winners from Big Red?
Yes, it was a Sentinel landslide, and if you extend to the rest of Allegany County, Mountain Ridge took up eight more spots and Allegany occupied another — that’s 19 of the available 29 on the top team.
If you go one further, Allegany County took up 35 of the total 57 positions on the first and second teams (Fort Hill 17, Mountain Ridge 11 and Allegany seven). That’s 61.4% from just three schools.
So what gives? And, although the Campers featured prominently on the second team, they’re probably wondering the same with just one first-team pick.
Democracy, that’s what gives. The voting was decided entirely by area head coaches. All I did was send emails, compile stats and tally up the votes, so if you have an issue with the All-Area team, picket outside your local head coach’s office.
There were some snubs, and I’ll get into that a little later, but can we stop with the backhanded compliments like, “It’s impressive to win this award when you’re not from South Cumberland,” or the old, “All they care about is Big Red or Big Blue up there.”
Nobody in our sports department had any say on who wins what award, or who is on the first team or the second team.
Even if we did, my sports editor Jeff Landes is a Keyser grad and Kyle Bennett went to Mountain Ridge. I’m an implant, though I do live in an apartment in South Cumberland (The 4x4 foot hole in my kitchen ceiling hasn’t quite mustered up any feelings of romanticism for the city yet, I’m afraid).
I can’t get into the coaches’ heads, but that won’t stop me from trying.
Let’s address this first: Of the nine coaches that submitted ballots, five were from across the Potomac River. So, if West Virginia coaches would’ve voted straight homer chalk, then the team would’ve been mostly occupied by their players.
I guess they have something called integrity or class (boring).
One West Virginia coach in particular, who will remain nameless, selected all five of Fort Hill’s offensive linemen for the first team, and all five of Mountain Ridge’s linemen to the second team. Given how dominant both offenses were this season, and with both teams making trips to the state championship, I can’t blame him.
To me, the most interesting aspect of the first team is that Northern was the third-best represented school with four nods, but the Huskies had no second-teamers.
That could be because they, despite finishing 5-6, beat both Frankfort and Keyser by more than one score, thus earning more respect from the West Virginia coaches.
Or, the disparity could be a characterization of Northern this year as a whole, with a pair of dominant players on each side — Jamison Warnick and Chance Ritchey — and two on the line — Cole Moore and Cam Friend — but a lack of depth elsewhere.
Allegany, meanwhile, had the second-most players on the second team (6) despite only getting one on the first, which is emblematic of its balance. The Campers didn’t have anybody that put up flashy numbers week in and week out. They won as a team and finished 8-3.
Still, I’d be kidding myself if I said the All-Area team was a work of art, sculpted to the proportions of Michelangelo’s David.
I have no qualms with the offense. The defense is another story.
Allegany senior Angelo Destefano had a first-team caliber season on the defensive line, and so did Moorefield’s Malachi Hinger and Keyser’s Gabe Ryan. All three were second-team All-Area picks.
Destefano made 60 tackles and forced a couple of fumbles, and he was a player that passed the eye test. Against Fort Hill on Homecoming, he recovered a fumble and made multiple hits in the backfield to keep the Campers close, for as long as the defense could, despite a pair of early giveaways by the offense.
Hinger and Ryan are both two-time West Virginia All-State selections, both being named second team two years ago and first team this past season. When you’re in the trenches clogging up the middle for others, you often get overlooked by defensive ends with better numbers.
Who would you take off the first-team line though? All five were deserving. It’s simply a stacked season on the defensive line.
Speaking of Homecoming, Anthony Palmisano, the Defensive Player of the Game, might’ve been the best player in Fort Hill’s secondary this year — the best secondary in the area — and he landed on the second team.
Again, who slides down a team? Moorefield’s Coleman Mongold has a pretty good argument too for elevating from the second team DBs after tallying an area-best six interceptions.
It’s not a science, the team isn’t perfect, but it’s not my fault.
Rejoice, all you soccer lovers and football haters alike. It’s finally over. The soccer awards are just around the corner, with boys Goalkeeper of the Year coming out tomorrow courtesy of award-winning sportswriter Kyle Bennett.
If you need me, I’ll be in the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.
