All boxes checked with Alkire

CUMBERLAND — As Fort Hill looked to fill its head football coaching position, Zack Alkire checked just about every box.
Former junior varsity head coach? Check.
Former head coach of the freshman team? Check.
State championship experience? Check.
Former player? Checkity check.
Just under two weeks after long-time coach Todd Appel resigned, Alkire was appointed as the 11th head coach in team history, with Allegany County Public Schools making the decision official on Monday morning.
“Todd’s resignation kind of caught us (the coaching staff) by surprise. We had thought that he might resign at the end of last season,” Alkire said in an interview with the Times-News on Tuesday. “So it was a big surprise.
“In terms of my decision (to apply), I actually didn’t apply until the last day it was posted. I had thought about it. After talking to my wife, and my mom, and some of the administration to kind of get their take on things. ... so it was sort of a last-minute thing for me.”
Alkire’s roots with the Fort Hill program run deep, going as far back as when he served as a water boy for the team, starting at age 6, and his dad served as offensive coordinator under former head coaches Mike Calhoun and Barry Lattimer from 1990 to 2002.
“For me, there’s a lot of pride and tradition,” Alkire said. “When I was 6 years old, my dad always had me around. I saw it since I was extremely young. I was the water boy for a couple of years.
“But whether it is football or basketball or track at Fort Hill, there has always been an expectation of winning and having the expectation of always trying your best. I still think that holds true. Obviously football has been highly successful, but a lot of the programs at Fort Hill are moving in that same direction.”
Alkire was a two-year varsity player in 2000 and 2001, making first-team All-Area as an end during his junior season. That year, the Sentinels went 10-1 — with its lone blemish a Class 2A state quarterfinal loss, 20-13, at Gwynn Park.
Alkire caught 17 passes for 387 yards (22.8 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns that season.
Appel served as an assistant coach under Lattimer during Alkire’s time as a player. Alkire recalled learning under Appel as a player not being much different than learning under him as a coach.
“It was kind of the same,” Alkire said. “He was extremely tough as a young coach. An example, I remember when we were put in groups at practice. When someone was absent in your group, the workouts were definitely a higher standard. I kind of felt that was the same way under him as a coach. The expectations were always high.”
Alkire’s first game as a head coach will have to wait, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of fall athletics in Maryland until no sooner than the start of the second semester — the first semester in Allegany County ends Jan. 15, 2021.
But the move to playing under the lights on Friday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium should otherwise be a familiar one for Alkire, who has not only served as long-time coach of the track and field team at Fort Hill, but also as head coach of the junior varsity team from 2014 through last season, and head coach of the freshman team from 2009 until his appointment as JV coach.
Alkire succeeds three coaches that spent at least nine years as Fort Hill’s head coach in Appel (12 years), Lattimer (9) and Calhoun (13). Alkire joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2008 when Appel was given the reigns of the program. Since 2008, Fort Hill is 142-16.
Twelve years later, Alkire is at the top of the rung in the Fort Hill coaching ladder, but he’s taking a more all-hands-on-deck approach.
“I’m going to reach out to the coaches that we have and have a discussion with everyone we have on staff and see what direction they want to go in,” he said, “and see how it stacks up with mine.”
“There’s also a couple (of coaches) I want to reach out to in the community as well. I would like to try to keep it within the coaches we’ve had either currently or in the past at Fort Hill.”
It makes sense, for numerous reasons, that Fort Hill football would continue with someone with a long history with the program as its next head coach — Alkire was the second-longest tenured on the 2019 staff.
Two of the spots on his staff are already locked in, one being eight-year Fort Hill assistant Richie Shook and the other Chad Knippenberg, who played football at Fort Hill, graduated in 2003, was an assistant at Towson High School for two years before serving as the team’s head coach for five years and, most recently, spending the last two seasons coaching the offense at Mountain Ridge.
“Throughout this whole process, we have had talks about the program,” Alkire said of his relationship with Shook and Knippenberg, “and we kind of had this understanding that no matter who got the job, we’d be willing to work with each other as a team and try to move forward with the program.”
Even with potentially new faces joining the staff, Alkire dispelled any notion of the Sentinels moving to a drastically different offensive or defensive scheme, a more-than-reasonable decision considering that it has brought five Class 1A state championships in the past seven years.
“I wouldn’t see any big changes,” he said, “especially defensively. It’ll be more keeping what we’ve done in the past. Offensively, it’s going to mostly look the same. It’s what every coach in our system knows and are experts with, but there are some things we’re looking into. We have a ton of athleticism and speed. We want to have the best amount of athleticism on the field at one time, so we just want to maximize that athleticism.”
If there’s anyone in the Fort Hill program that is familiar with every player from the 10th through 12th grade, it’s Alkire, who said there’s a lot of overlap between the football roster and the track-and-field roster.
“One of the things I really enjoy about track and field is that there’s something for everybody,” he said, adding that he will also continue his duties with track and field while coaching the football team. “Many different kids of many different sizes are able to participate in track, and I kind of feel that’s the same in football. You need different types of bodies to do different types of things. And the numbers are similar.”
In addition to Alkire’s experience serving as an assistant under Appel — winning five state titles — Alkire also coached the Sentinels to a Class 1A boys track and field state crown in 2015.
One of the things that has been paramount to Fort Hill’s success on the football field is the readiness its players have when they get to the varsity level, which Alkire’s experience ticks probably the largest box of all.
“I think that that has been one of our biggest advantages is we’ve had the numbers,” he said. “Obviously our success overlaps with those numbers. I had a lot of freedom at the JV level, especially more recently. We’ve been able to run it a lot like the varsity program. That was kind of the understanding from Coach Appel that we would mimic what they do so when they get to varsity, they know what to expect. ... We have really good numbers, and as long as we have really good numbers, there’s room at the JV level to help develop more kids.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
