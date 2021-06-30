WIMBLEDON, England — The debate for the title of America’s most athletic family added a new challenger.
Nelly Korda, 22, took home the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her first major title to become the first female golfer from the U.S. to rank No. 1 in the world since Stacy Lewis in 2014.
Older sister and fellow LPGA tour member Jessica, 28, is ranked No. 13 in the world and, as the fourth-ranked American, holds the final spot to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics alongside Nelly beginning on July 23.
Younger brother Sebastian, 20, just won his first match at Wimbledon with an upset over No. 15-seed Alex de Minaur, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) on Tuesday.
The siblings are the products of a decorated athletic pedigree on the tennis court.
Father Petr Korda climbed to No. 2 on the tour and won the 1998 Australian Open singles title and 1996 doubles crown at Melbourne Park.
Their father was in attendance on Court 17 for Sebastian’s triumph at Wimbledon.
“It’s super special having my dad here,” said Sebastian Korda to the Associated Press. “We don’t travel that often together, but whenever we do, it’s really special. ... And especially here at Wimbledon, it’s super cool.
“He also sees the mistakes that I did during the match and he lets me know right away.”
Their mom, Regina Rajchrtová, represented Czechoslovakia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics in tennis. She peaked at No. 26 on the WTA tour, appearing in the 1989 and ‘91 U.S. Open Round of 16.
If Sebastian — currently the third-highest ranked U.S. player still in the running for the Olympics — and either sister accept their spots in Tokyo, it will be the first time an American brother-sister duo graces the same Olympics in different sports ever.
If all three compete, it’ll be the fifth time three siblings have gone to the same Olympics according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.
Neither the U.S. golf nor tennis rosters have been announced yet.
The younger Korda is the latest American man anointed as the up-and-comer best equipped to break the country’s Grand Slam drought.
Korda, ranked No. 50 in the world, has all the tools to do it with huge groundstrokes standing at 6-foot-5. He won his first career ATP title in May, taking the Emilia-Romagna Open on clay.
Since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open in 2003, when Korda was but three years of age, 17 years of majors have come and gone without an American lifting the trophy (though Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have a lot to do with that).
“It’s just not that big of a sport in the states,” said Reilly Opelka, a 23-year-old and top-seeded American at Wimbledon at No. 27, to the Associated Press. “It’s just the reality of it. The states don’t care that much about tennis.”
Korda turns 21 next week, and with a little luck, could celebrate his birthday on the grass courts of Wimbledon.
His section of the draw opened up with fellow American and College Park native Frances Tiafoe’s upset win over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, on Monday.
Denis Kudla, another product of the Junior Tennis Champions Center off Campus Drive across from the University of Maryland, came from two sets down to upset No. 30 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.
Korda will be the favorite with French qualifier Antoine Hoang across the net in Round Two. That match will be up fourth on Court 6 today.
Like Korda, Hoang secured his first victory at the grass major in the first round, beating Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen.
Tiafoe faces Vasek Pospisil in the fourth match on Court 5 today in his second-round match, and Kudla squares off against Andreas Seppi in the fourth match on Court 4.
If Tiafoe and Korda continue their winning ways, the two are slated to meet in the Round of 16 for a chance at the quarterfinals. It would be Korda’s maiden major quarterfinal or Tiafoe’s second — he progressed to the 2019 Australian Open final eight.
Even if Korda advances to that stage, he’ll at best be the fourth-most accomplished member of the family after sisters Nelly and Jessica and father Petr.
Any family, or sibling rivalry will be forgotten in a month if the trio decides to go to Tokyo. They’ll be on the same team donning red, white and blue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.