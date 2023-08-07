After rolling through Western Maryland Athletic Conference play with run-rule wins in each game and without giving up a run, Allegany swept the conference’s top awards and placed five players on the first team.
The All-WestMAC team and awards were selected by the conference’s coaches.
Area Player of the Year Abi Britton was named the conference’s top player after compiling an 8-0 record and not allowing a run or walking a batter in 40 innings pitched in WestMAC play.
The junior Penn State commit struck out 100 batters (2.5 an inning) and surrendered just nine base hits.
At the plate, Britton topped the conference with a .583 average with four doubles, three home runs and 15 runs batted in.
Sophomore Avery Miller was awarded the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .533 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 runs batted in and 19 runs scored during WestMAC play.
Junior Riley Gallagher, a University of Maryland-Baltimore County commit, was the WestMAC Defensive Player of the Year from the catcher spot. She hit .500 with a double, seven RBIs and 11 runs.
Allegany finished a perfect 8-0 in the conference and outscored its opponents 102-0.
Northern was second with a 4-4 record, followed by Fort Hill and Southern (3-5) and Mountain Ridge (2-6).
Allegany placed two other players on the All-WestMAC first team to lead the way with five selections.
Senior Olivia Looker made the squad after batting .441 with six doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Sophomore Makenzie Monahan filled out the Camper picks by hitting .533, adding three doubles, two triples, six RBIs and eight runs scored.
Fort Hill and Southern occupied two first-team spots apiece.
Senior infielder Jaidee Guinn (.429 AVG, two doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs, eight runs scored) and junior outfielder Alex Robertson (.421 AVG, five doubles, one triple, seven RBIs, 12 runs scored) made it for the Sentinels.
Senior infielder Harley Hayhurst (.245 AVG, two doubles, one triple, two home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs scored) and freshman infielder Adeline Wilson (.429 AVG, eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 20 RBIs and 16 runs scored) were the Rams’ selections.
Mountain Ridge sophomore Jaianna Wickline was the Miners’ lone first-team pick in the outfield after batting .455 with two doubles. Northern senior outfielder Lexi Miller also made the squad, batting .486 in conference play.
The second team was made up of Maylee Blank, Kylie Hook and Jordyn Sneathen (Allegany); Paetyn Davis and Lindsey Ternent (Fort Hill); Anne Baker and Macy Beeman (Mountain Ridge); Bailey Chapman and Demi Ross (Northern) and Bailey Schmidt (Southern).
