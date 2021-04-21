MCHENRY — Allegany and Garrett split a doubleheader Tuesday. The Trojans took the opener 12-10, and the Lakers held on for a 9-8 game two victory.
Allegany came out to a 3-0 lead in game one thanks to a three-run homer off the bat of third baseman Matthew Gonzalez.
Garrett responded in a major way in the bottom half, as Brandon Lucas hit a two-run bomb to help the Lakers to a 5-3 edge after the first. The Trojans plated one in the second and four each in the third and fourth frames to go up 11-5, and then held on for the two-run victory.
Allegany was led by Gage Shaffer’s three hits and two RBIs. Garrett Pullium gave the Trojans the lead for good in the third with a two-run single, later adding another RBI on a walk.
JT Stevenson slapped two hits for an RBI, Zach Johnson hit two doubles for a ribbie and Gonzalez plated another run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth to finish with a team-high four RBIs.
For Garrett, Lucas led the game with five RBIs, thanks to that two-run dinger in the first and one of the three-run varieties in the sixth. Joey Perfette also homered for the Lakers with a solo shot in the sixth.
The Trojans out-hit the Lakers, 11-8. Allegany starter Brendan Brady picked up the win, John Dhima exited with the save and Garrett starter Justin Fluhart was tabbed with the loss.
Despite the similarly high score in the second affair, the bats weren’t nearly as hot.
Allegany and Garrett entered the bottom of the fourth knotted at 4-all, but that’s when the Trojans imploded on the mound.
The Lakers scored five, as the inning started with two walks, a hit batter, a walk, a hit batter, an error, a strikeout and a sacrifice fly. All-in-all, Garrett plated five runs in the frame without recording a hit to go up 9-4.
The Trojans mounted a comeback with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, but it wasn’t enough as Garrett evened the doubleheader.
Allegany walked 11 batters in game two, and the Lakers were opportunistic to grab the victory despite hitting safely just three times.
Perfette led Garrett with an RBI single and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded for another RBI. Lakers reliever Hunter White picked up the win, Dylan McCartney garnered the save and Trojans starter Ethan Huffman was the losing pitcher.
Allegany’s Wyatt Lepley hit a single and a double for a ribbie. Pullium slashed a single for a pair of RBIs, and Nick Berryman stroked a double to plate two more in the loss.
Allegany (20-14) is at Frederick today at 3 p.m.
Garrett (22-17) has a home doubleheader with CCBC Catonsville on Saturday. First game to starts at 1 p.m.
