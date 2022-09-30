CUMBERLAND — After two overtimes and 110 minutes of soccer, Allegany College and WVU Potomac State College tied 1-1 on Thursday at ACM.
“I hate ties so to play 110 minutes and it end 1-1 is a little defeating,” Trojans head coach Dustin Wise said. “I thought we had moments in that game where we definitely deserved a second goal. That was a little bittersweet at the end but that’s soccer.”
The two goals were both scored in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Trojans (4-6-1, 3-5-1 NJCAA Region XX) scored three minutes in while the Catamounts (7-1-1, 6-0-1 NJCAA Region XX) scored about six minutes later.
“We struggled technically,” Potomac State head coach Mo Pratt said. “It affected us all game. Allegany did a really good job of taking away some of the things we were trying to do. They forced us into looking for things we don’t do and pushed us out of our norm.”
With 42:55 left in the first half, Anthony Machado scored off a pass from Jacob Scobbie. It came off a deflection in the box and gave the Trojans an early lead.
“That’s what we work on a lot in practice, having fast starts,” Wise said. “To see it right, we expected them to press. They did, we countered it. We reacted well, we got the goal off a corner kick that came directly after a press. It’s something we work on a lot. Our problem today was after we scored, we didn’t have the same urgency we did at the beginning of the game. Then it mellowed out and it was more kinda 50-50 in the next game.”
Rashid Nacif responded for Potomac State with a unassisted breakaway goal with 36:23 left. He entered Thursday’s game tied for third in NJCAA Region XX Division II with 15 goals.
“We’ve struggled with set pieces all year,” Pratt said. “We’ve struggled with cleaning up, defensively we’ve struggled with cleaning up trash. That cost us today really early in the game. For Rashid to be able to tie it up was good. He’s been big for us all year.”
In Allegany’s prior game against Howard, possession heavily favored the Dragons. Neither team kept track of possession, however, it seemed that possession was significantly more balanced on Thursday.
“Being a little bit quicker to the ball off our feet,” Wise said. “I think Tuesday we just played very poorly so today was kinda back what we’re expecting and what our standard is.”
The second half featured a few good looks from each side. The Trojans had two shots late in the half that nearly took the lead. With about two minutes left, Tim Bailey made a diving save on what would have been the go-ahead goal for the Trojans.
“It was a big save,” Pratt said. “It was a great scoring opportunity, it was a well placed shot. He made a nice diving save to his right. It kept us in the game, if the ball goes in, the game’s over and Allegany wins.”
The game was tied after 90 minutes and required overtime. The first overtime featured a few missed shots from Allegany, most of them weren’t close.
That changed in double overtime, as the Trojans had two open shots in the final minutes. Mateo Vidaurre had a close shot that he missed just to the right. Off a corner kick, Bryan Romero nearly won it on a header but also just missed.
“We tried to attack their center backs, I didn’t think they were having a overly great game for them,” Wise said. “Our pressure seemed to overwhelm them so we kinda tried to attack that. In the second overtime I put in speed up top to try and kinda factor into that a little more and see if we can make them make a mistake.”
Each team took six shots on goal. Allegany finished with a 7-3 edge in corner kicks.
Nkenge Durham started in goal for the Trojans and made five saves.
“There were a couple reads that he made that I would’ve liked him to be a little more confident in himself, a little more vocal,” Wise said on Durham. “We addressed that at halftime and he looked better in the second half and looked well in overtime as well.”
Bailey also saved five shots for the Catamounts.
“Tim commands the field well,” Pratt said on Bailey. “He does a good job with the whole team, especially his defense.”
Potomac State hosts Christendom College on Saturday at 2 p.m. Allegany travels to face Prince George’s in Largo on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. Wise said it’s an important game because the Owls are one of three Division III teams in NJCAA Region XX along with Allegany and Anne Arundel.
“I hate to call a game a must-win but Tuesday’s pretty must-win,” Wise said.
