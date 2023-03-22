Allegany fell just short of a Class 1A state championship in 2022, and it has all the tools to make a run at it again this year.
The Campers began last year 15-0 and rolled into the state semifinals, where they fell to the eventual champs Clear Spring, 1-0, in a heartbreaker. Still, the 19-2 finish netted them their sixth area title.
Allegany returns nearly all of its pitching, with 2022 Area Player of the Year Griffin Madden (James Madison) and All-Area performers Cayden Bratton and Bryce Maddon back on the mound. Long ball threat Alex Kennell will also be a key cog in the line-up once again.
Keyser will be a contender with the vast majority of its roster back, headlined by Noah Broadwater and Seth Healy. The Tornado are slotted at No. 2 in the preseason area poll, just ahead of Northern, which returned all of its pitching.
The area’s parity after the upper echelon was reflected in the poll, as 10 schools received at last one vote. Moorefield came in at No. 4 and Frankfort rounded out rankings.
Mountain Ridge, Petersburg, Southern, East Hardy and Hampshire all received votes.
Here’s what to expect from around the area in 2023:
Allegany
Head coach: Jon Irons
Last year’s record: 19-2
Key losses: INF Darian Bauer (.438 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Griffin Madden (1.23 ERA, .462 AVG, 2022 Area Player of the Year, James Madison signee), P/OF Cayden Bratton (1.62 ERA, .371 AVG), INF Alex Kennell (.449 AVG), UTIL Bryce Madden (1.00 ERA, .448 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “Going into this year is slightly different than the last. Expectations are high coming off the season we put together last year. There are a lot of factors that go into having a successful high school season, not just returning some talented players. As a coaching staff we hope to see this group have some leaders emerge and that everyone fully buys into our approach. One thing that is difficult to replace is the leadership we had from last year. To achieve our goal this year, we will need guys to step up and lead.”
Calvary
Head coach: Don Swogger
Last year’s record: 8-7-1
Key losses: P Braden Rhodes (2.08 ERA, .311 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Noah Robinette (3.53 ERA, .316 AVG), INF Eli Leith (.356 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “We graduated four seniors and two other seniors decided not to play this year, so we have to look for some new and younger players to fill some major gaps. We have two seniors, Noah Robinette and Eli Leith, who have played for me since their eighth-grade year. Both players will have opportunities to play at the next level. I’m honored to coach these guys and so proud of them.”
East Hardy
Head coach: Tyler Mongold
Last year’s record: 9-18
Key losses: N/A
Key returners: P/OF Nate Smith (3.50 ERA), INF Dawson Price (.400 AVG), OF Brandon Jones (.348 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “My expectation for the season is to improve each and every game and be playing our best ball at the end of the season come tournament time. We have a pretty tough schedule, just improving each day will be important to our success.”
Fort Hill
Head coach: Jeff Brode
Last year’s record: 3-12
Key losses: INF Bryce Schadt (.426 AVG), INF Tyler Wilhelm (.404 AVG), OF Eston Bender (.325 AVG)
Key returners: INF Shane Welsh (.317 AVG), OF Nate Farrell (.429 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “We have some returning players and some new players that we think can be impactful and help us be where we need to be this season.”
Frankfort
Head coach: Matt Miller
Last year’s record: 11-14
Key losses: P/INF Andrew Lynch (1.59 ERA, .354 AVG), C Peyton Clark (.435 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Cam Lynch (2.85 ERA, .322 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “We have a young team this year. They are working hard and our hope is to keep getting better every day and peak at the right time. We have good leadership from our limited number of upperclassmen but will need the freshman and sophomore classes to fill out the lineup to be successful.”
Hampshire
Head coach: Chad VanMeter
Last year’s record: 9-18
Key losses: INF Alex Hott (.385 AVG), INF Cohen Mowery (.250 AVG)
Key returners: INF Conner Wolford (.312 AVG), OF JJ Charlton (.274)
Keyser
Head coach: Scott Rohrbaugh
Last year’s record: 17-11
Key losses: OF Sammy Bradfield (.389 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Seth Healy (2.40 ERA, .386 AVG), P/INF Noah Broadwater (2.56 ERA, .323 AVG), P Evan Jenkins (3.74 ERA), C Logan Rotruck (.370 AVG), INF Conner Bennett (.360 AVG), OF Caden Youngblood (.273 AVG)
Moorefield
Head coach: Wade Armentrout
Last year’s record: 18-15
Key losses: OF Karson Reed (.429 AVG), INF Garrett Strickler (.291 AVG), INF Bryce Hines (.270 AVG)
Key returners: P Mike Cost (3.00 ERA), C Alex Miller (.327)
Coach’s quote: “These players are focused and ready to improve each day. They understand the process of working to achieve the highest level of success.”
Mountain Ridge
Head coach: Todd Snyder
Last year’s record: 11-8
Key losses: P/C Bryce Snyder (1.90 ERA, .537 AVG), INF Ashton Shimko (.302 AVG), OF Bradyn Speir (.322 AVG)
Key returners: INF Landon McAlpine (.339 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “We have some huge shoes to fill but return several key pieces from last year. If our pitching staff can consistently throw strikes, our defense should be able to keep us in games and allow our offense to score enough runs to win games. I like the attitude and confidence of our seniors. This is a pretty versatile group and I will need to move several players around this year depending on who is pitching. They have been accepting of anything I have asked so far. I hope that extends into the season.”
Northern
Head coach: Phil Carr
Last year’s record: 15-6
Key losses: INF Chance Ritchey (.523 AVG), INF Jamison Warnick (.355 AVG), OF Logan Miller (.327 AVG)
Key returners: P Luke Ross (3.60 ERA), OF Easton Rhoten (.389 AVG), OF Kellen Hinebaugh (.318 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “The outlook for us this season is to try and be competitive with a young team. We will have some team speed and some pitching depth this season.”
Petersburg
Head coach: Mike Landis
Last year’s record: 16-11
Key losses: INF Johnathan Mallow (.506 AVG), P/INF Nate Travis (3.66 ERA, .385 AVG), INF Slade Saville (.351 AVG)
Key returners: P/OF Bumby Van Meter (.390 AVG, University of Charleston)
Coach’s quote: “We are a young team with several freshmen that will get an opportunity to play and return five starters. We should be competitive and the young players will improve with playing time.”
Southern
Head coach: Kyle Dinterman
Last year’s record: 11-11
Key losses: P/INF Isaac Upole (2.55 ERA, .529 AVG), C Will Moon (.429 AVG)
Key returners: P/INF Tanner Haskiell (.313 AVG)
Coach’s quote: “We believe as a program the standard is to compete every day both in practice and on game days. We are consistently working to create a positive, enjoyable and competitive environment for our players and are looking forward to seeing them develop their skills on the field over the season.”
