Everything came easy for Allegany on Friday, but the Campers have an arduous test on the horizon.
In the Class 1A state quarterfinals against Academy for College and Career Exploration, Allegany threw a combined perfect game, fielded just one ball all day and scored 15 runs in the second inning against an undermanned opponent.
If the Campers aren’t careful in the state semifinals, they’ll get whiplash.
Top-seeded Allegany (19-1) will face a powerful line-up and a highly-touted pitcher when it squares off with fifth-seeded Clear Spring (16-6) at McCurdy Field on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It’s likely to be the Campers’ toughest test to date.
A fast start and a healthy mindset will be key for Allegany to make its first state title game appearance since 2013.
“Clear Spring is one of the best baseball teams we’ve played this year,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “Their lefty has a great arm. We have to do the little things well. We have to execute better than they do, and if we do, I like our guys.”
Not much separates the two West Region squads on paper, but Allegany does have an edge in available pitching.
Every player on the Campers’ roster is eligible to throw after four pitchers — Griffin Madden, Cayden Bratton, Demetri Bascelli and Bryce Madden — combined to pitch five perfect frames against ACCE.
Clear Spring has been riding the left arm of Clayton Boyer late in the season, but he won’t be available until the state championship game if the Blazers get there. Boyer tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the state quarterfinals against South Carroll, upping the senior’s scoreless innings streak to 28 2/3 frames of work.
While Allegany won’t have to face Boyer, who had the lowest earned-run average in Washington County last year, the Campers will have to contest with another southpaw in Hutson Trobaugh.
Trobaugh, who is committed to Division 1 Radford, won both of his outings against area opposition this season.
The 6-foot-4 junior pitched five shutout innings of one-hit ball in a 10-0 win over Southern on April 9, striking out 11 and walking three. On May 5 at Mountain Ridge, Trobaugh allowed one unearned run on four hits with eight Ks and three walks in 4 2/3 innings of work in the 4-1 Clear Spring win.
Freshman Kannon Shives and sophomore Dawson Kehr, both right-handed pitchers, are dependable options out of the bullpen.
To avoid any concern that the Allegany bats will be affected by the slower pitching that it saw against ACCE, the Campers’ arms threw to their teammates during practice on Saturday.
“We went live today, we put our own pitchers on the mound,” Irons said over the weekend. “We just played a simulated game to try and get our timing back up. Our pitchers got their bullpens in, and our hitters got their timing back. I think it went well.
“What we saw (Friday) will be vastly different from what we see on Tuesday.”
It won’t be the first talented lefty that Allegany has seen late in the season.
Allegany beat Southern ace Isaac Upole twice, but its batters’ results varied. In the first meeting, the Campers chased the West Virginia signee after 1 2/3 innings, tagging the lefthander with four unearned runs in a 4-3 win.
In the West Region I semifinal, Upole was sensational, striking out 11 and allowing three runs in a complete-game 3-2 defeat.
The Campers struggled with Goretti southpaw Parker Sweeney, a Virginia Tech commit, on May 10, as he allowed two runs on three hits with 11 Ks in six innings of work to help hand Alco its first and only loss of the regular season.
What was the difference between Allegany’s first matchup with Upole and its other run-ins with talented left-handed arms? The Campers put the ball in play the first time around.
To be successful against Trobaugh and Clear Spring, they’ll have to do it again.
“I feel like facing two good lefties like the kid from Goretti and Upole will help us,” Irons said. “Hopefully, we learn from those games and have a good approach. Put the ball in play, that’s always been our thing all season.
“We always like to attack pitchers early. All year long, we’ve tried to jump on people quick. If we can jump on them, and get their pitch count up, it gives us our best chance.”
While Clear Spring is good, Allegany boasts a talented squad in its own right.
The Campers bat .383 as a team, score 10.4 runs a game and Alex Kennell (.470), Bryce Madden (.469), Darian Bauer (.459) and Griffin Madden (.452) all hit over .400.
Kennell leads the squad with 33 RBIs, and Griffin Madden has crushed four home runs in his last five games and has driven in 30 runs on the year.
Defensively, the Campers average just over one error a game, have a .959 team fielding percentage and turn a double play every two contests.
Griffin Madden is the likely starter on the mound, but Cayden Bratton has been every bit as good. Madden leads the area in strikeouts and earned-run average, as the junior James Madison commit is 5-0 with a 1.26 ERA and has allowed 20 hits in 44 1/3 innings pitched with 88 strikeouts and 20 walks.
Bratton has been a workhorse on the bump with a 10-0 record and a 1.62 ERA in 52 innings pitched with 44 hits, 49 strikeouts and just seven free passes.
Whichever arm Allegany turns to, the Campers will be in good hands.
“The way we approach pitching is we attack hitters and put the pressure on you,” Irons said. “That’s what we’ve done all year and we’re not going to change that. I like our fielders.”
With all that said, it’s baseball, and anything can happen. A bad bounce, an untimely error, an unfortunate call or some postseason jitters could be the difference between a trip to the state title game and the offseason.
What Allegany can control is how it responds.
“We just need to go out and execute,” Irons said. “You worry about things you can control. You can’t control what field you’re on or what the umpires do, but you can control what you do. If we can do that, I like my guys.”
