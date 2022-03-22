BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Alex Kennell belted a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs in leading Allegany over host Berkeley Springs 17-1 Monday afternoon.
The Campers opened their season in convincing fashion as the offense generated 18 hits while pitchers Cayden Bratton, Caden Long and Bryce Madden limited the Indians to only four hits and a run.
The teams combined for three errors, with Berkeley Springs committing two.
Three Campers had three hits and three more had two hits apiece. Griffin Madden was 3 for 4 with a double and two singles, Bratton doubled and had two base hits and Demetri Bascelli had three base hits in three plate appearances.
Darian Bauer doubled and singled, Bryce Madden had two singles and Kennell added a base hit to his homer.
Winning pitcher Bratton struck out six in four innings pitched and Bryce Madden closed in the sixth, first 10 pitches — all strikes.
Berkeley Springs’ hitters were Logan Whitmore with a triple, Cole Cursler had a double and Evan Thompson belted two base hits.
Allegany led 1-0 after two innings, 3-0 after three, 7-0, 9-0 and then had an 8-run sixth to total 17 runs.
Allegany (1-0) hosts Northern today at the high school beginning at 4:30 p.m.
