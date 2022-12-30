HANCOCK — Only three players scored for Allegany, but they combined for 48 points as the Campers defeated St. Maria Goretti 48-31 in the Hancock Showcase Tournament on Friday.
Avery Miller led the Campers with a game-high 20 points on six baskets and 8 of 14 from the free-throw line. Olivia Looker added 15 and Shylah Taylor scored 13, hitting both of Allegany’s 3-pointers.
Goretti only had one player score in double figures as Amiyah Fulton finished with 17 points on seven field goals, including three of the team’s four 3-pointers. Deni Bennett was the team’s second-leading scorer with five points.
Miller also had a double-double with 11 rebounds and she made five steals. Taylor had eight rebounds and Looker seven. Ella Shade had five assists.
The Campers led 25-13 at halftime.
Allegany (5-2) hosts Northern on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The JV play at 5:30.
