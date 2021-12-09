CUMBERLAND — Allegany opened the game on a 16-3 run and never looked back, as the Campers routed Hancock, 91-20, in Tedd Eirich’s first home game after being named head coach of Allegany for a second time.
Despite the lopsided score, the Camper faithful gave Eirich and his team a warm reception during Eirich’s return to the bench. Eirich, the athletic director at Allegany, previously served as head coach of the Campers for 18 years before stepping down prior to the 2018 season.
“It was just nice having all the coaches back beside me, looking down, that was pretty neat,” Eirich said. “And I loved the pep band. I loved the student section up there, (they were) pretty boisterous. I thought it was an overall enjoyable night. I know there’s going to be a lot more tougher games here, but that’s to be expected.”
Five Allegany players reached double figures in the point department, with Patrick Joseph matching Hancock’s output as a team with 20 points. Griffin Madden tacked on 14 points, Chazz Imes had 13, Caiden Chorpenning added 12 and Cayden Bratton finished with 11.
Darian Bauer got the opening run started with a 3-pointer from the right elbow 25 seconds in and Imes got a layup to fall for a 5-0 lead.
After a 3-pointer by Hancock’s Seth Bivens, the Campers went on an 11-0 run for the 16-3 lead.
Bivens got another basket to end the drought, but Allegany went on a 22-0 run that stretched into the second quarter to take a 38-5 advantage. The Campers closed the first half on a 16-0 run for a 61-14 lead at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 20-4 in the third and 10-2 in the fourth.
Nine of 11 Campers reached the scoresheet, with both rotations heavily involved throughout.
“It’s just nice getting everyone on the court and getting ball movement,” said Eirich. “Everyone was very unselfish tonight. No one was trying to outscore anybody, so that’s the important thing to have character things going on where you’re just playing as a team. That’s just important stuff.”
The Campers outrebounded Hancock, 44-7, with Joseph and Owen Seifarth grabbing seven apiece. Madden and Chorpenning had six each, while Demetrius Hilton, Solomon Green and Braylon White each had four.
Of Allegany’s 43 field goals, more than half were assisted as the Campers dished out 26 helpers. Green had a team-high five, Madden and White had four each, and Hilton, Bauer and Imes all had three.
The Campers took care of the rock as well, turning it over just four times while causing 15 steals — Green led the team with four.
“It’s just good to see them,” Eirich said. “Everybody’s saying the same thing, they hadn’t played in two years, it’s just good to see them back out on the court again. These kids have been excellent to coach. They’re working very hard. Have not had any problems, any dirty looks. They just come out every day and they work as hard as any group as I’ve ever had. So it’s been fun so far. We’ve got a long way to go, but I think we’re going to get there.”
Allegany (2-0) travels to Hedgesville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
