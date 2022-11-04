CUMBERLAND — For the first time in school history, an Allegany girls soccer team is in the state semifinals.
Allegany, who has been adept at playing a counter-attacking style this season, showed it can control a contest with a possession style against Mardela. After a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Campers grabbed two quick goals out of the intermission to put the Warriors away for good.
Avery Miller scored twice, Maddie Poland converted a penalty kick and the Campers routed the Mardela Warriors of Wicomico County, 3-0, on Friday in the state quarterfinals.
Allegany (13-1-3), the third seed in the state tournament, will face the winner of second-seeded Brunswick (12-0-2) and seventh-seeded South Carroll (8-5-2) in the Final Four at a neutral site next week.
“We were tight at first,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “We controlled the game at first, but we really looked like we were struggling to find the passes once we got to the middle of the field.
“Finally, we got the one in the net we needed, just to get the pressure off us so we could relax. Proud of the girls, proud of the defense again stepping up and playing hard.”
It was a different game than the one Allegany played just three days prior, a thrilling 1-0 triumph at Mountain Ridge, the Western Maryland Athletic Conference champ, in overtime.
In that contest, the Campers were forced to play a defensive game and look for opportunities to turn defense into offense. Those opportunities never came, but Allegany eventually wore the Miners down and found the winner off the foot of Ellena Nelson in extra time.
On Friday, however, the shoe was on the other foot, as Allegany had more quality in the midfield and was tasked with building possession, while Mardela was the team looking to counterattack.
It was a different style of game, but Allegany won just the same.
Miller broke the scoreless draw with an unassisted goal with 27:05 left in the first half. The sophomore standout corralled the ball in the middle of the box, took a step back to generate space and placed her shot in the corner.
A hand ball in the box afforded the Campers a scoring opportunity from a penalty kick just 7:56 into the second half. Poland slotted the chance into the right corner to double their lead.
Just under six minutes later, Miller found her second score thanks to a well-placed through ball from Elexa Mazuran, which slipped through a Mardela defender to find the sophomore for a goal with 26 minutes left.
Allegany wasn’t overly efficient, as just three of the squad’s 25 shots (13 on goal) pierced the goalmouth, but the Campers displayed their malleability in finding different ways to win, no matter the opponent.
“We were told from the area that we weren’t going to be able to possess the game, we were going to have to kick and run,” Sterne said. “The only way we were going to score was kick the ball 40 yards and having our track runner go and get it.
“We’ve showed that we can possess the game. We know that we have to counter against teams that can possess better than us, but we adapt. That adaption that we have done is part of who we are the second half of the season.”
Even within the game Friday, the Campers were forced to adapt.
Mardela came out with a slightly different formation than Allegany expected, putting four girls back but not packing the defense in like Sterne expected.
Up front, Warriors midfielder Samantha Witte and forward Lexie Guy also proved to be just disruptive enough for the Campers to only generate one first-half goal.
Allegany moved an additional player up front at halftime, Lya Smith enforced her will over Witte and the Campers hit their stride with a pair of second-half goals.
The shutout is Allegany’s eighth in a row as the Campers’ defense hasn’t allowed a score since Oct. 1 at Southern.
That streak will be put to the test next week. Allegany either draws Brunswick, a Class 1A state finalist a year ago, or South Carroll.
Allegany and Brunswick share a common opponent. Mountain Ridge dropped a competitive game to the Railroaders, 1-0, in Frostburg. Brunswick drew South Carroll, 3-3, on Oct 17.
“We know that the animal that’s coming at us is going to be huge,” Sterne said. “With us capable of beating Mountain Ridge like we did, I think we’re up to the task.
“It doesn’t matter who the better team is, it’s about who has more goals at the end on the scoreboard.”
