MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Top-ranked Allegany scored seven runs in the first three frames and Abi Britton fanned 17 in the Campers' 7-1 win over Morgantown on Monday.
The Campers out-hit the Mohigans, 9-1, and scored three runs in the second inning and four in the third. The Alco offense was led by the three-hit day of Britton, who doubled and drove in two runs. Avery Miller and Riley Gallagher tripled, had an RBI and scored twice apiece.
Britton allowed one unearned run on one hit with 17 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings pitched.
Morgantown starter Madison Wisman took the loss, allowing seven runs (three earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Micah Wilson tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, fanning six.
Allegany (2-0) hosts Fort Hill (2-0) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 14, Northern 13
NORTHERN — Mountain Ridge sophomore Lanie Iski belted a bases-clearing double to center field to walk off Northern on Monday.
The Miners (2-1), down 13-11 going into the bottom of the seventh, began the rally with a single by Macy Guinn and a double off the bat of Jaianna Wickline. Northern walked Annie Baker to load the bases, and Iski brought all three home to win it one batter later.
Mountain Ridge had 16 hits to Northern's 11. Guinn led the Miners with a 4 for 5 day with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored. Iski doubled twice and had six ribbies. Wickline was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs, and Maci Beeman, Baker and Sophie Rounds all had two-hit days. Beeman also doubled.
Gracie Maust and Demi Ross had three hits apiece for Northern. Ross hit a home run and doubled. Bailey Champlin added a two-bagger.
Guinn picked up the win, surrendering three earned runs on 11 hits with seven Ks and four walks in a complete-game outing. Champlin was tabbed with the loss for Northern.
Mountain Ridge hosts No. 2 Keyser (3-1) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Northern (0-2) is at Keyser on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fort Hill 15, Southern 12
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill plated six runs in the fifth inning to overtake Southern and win on Monday.
The Sentinels, trailing 11-9 after a three-run Southern top half of the fifth, took the lead on Alex Robertson's two-RBI double. Jaidee Guinn drove in a run on a double and Alysa Shoemaker plated a pair on a single to tack on three Fort Hill insurance runs in the big inning.
Southern got a run back in the seventh via an Adeline Wilson RBI single, but MaeLeigh Plummer recorded the final two outs to keep the Sentinels (2-0) perfect on the young season. The Rams fell to 1-2.
Plummer was the winning pitcher, allowing 13 runs (seven earned) on nine hits in seven complete innings with six Ks and eight walks.
Fort Hill out-hit Southern, 15-9. Nakiah Dunn went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Guinn and Robertson both went 2 for 4 with and drove in a pair, and Lydia Linaburg and Plummer finished 2 for 3 with a ribbie each. Linaburg also doubled.
Wilson topped Southern with a 3 for 3, five-RBI day. Wilson and Brianna Tasker doubled.
Fort Hill is at Allegany on Tuesday, and Southern is at Tucker County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 5 Moorefield 15 4
Berkeley Springs 2 10
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Moorefield pounded out 17 hits to rout Berkeley Springs in Game 1, but the Indians' Emily Schultz pitched a gem to secure the series split on Monday.
Sterling Kump belted a home run and tripled for Moorefield, which also received doubles from Amber Williams, Allie Biser, Cici Kump, Breanna Green and Malina Price.
Williams went the distance in the six-inning victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. She had for hits at the plate.
In Game 2, Schultz cooled the Yellow Jackets' bats allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and six free passes. At the plate, Schultz went 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
Berkeley Springs fell behind 2-0 after the top half of the first, but it countered with eight unanswered runs.
Kump doubled in the second game.
Moorefield (4-2) is at Hampshire (0-5) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Central 15, East Hardy 0
BAKER, W.Va. — Central cracked a pair of big flies and Trynda Mantz threw a one-hit shutout in the school's five-inning win over East Hardy on Monday.
Mantz struck out 13 and walked one in the victory. Hadley Witherow and Vanessa Gordon belted home runs, and Gordon tripled.
Autumn Crites took the loss for East Hardy.
The Cougars (2-3) are at Strasburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
