ACCIDENT — Owen Seifarth led four Allegany players in double figures as the Campers defeated host Northern 77-50 Wednesday evening.
Seifarth had a double-double with a team-high 19 points and 16 rebounds. Caiden Chorpenning scored 13 points and Chazz Imes and Zach Michael had 12 each.
Northern’s Kellen Hinebaugh scored a game-high 23 points and Tyler Yoder added 10.
Allegany broke the game open with a 22-7 third quarter and pulled away with an 18-10 fourth.
The Campers led 17-15 after the first period and was up 37-33 at halftime. After the third period surge, they took a comfortable 59-40 lead into the final eight minutes.
Seifarth’s total came on nine baskets and he made his only free throw. Chorpenning, who also had eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals, made six field goals and was 1 of 2 from the line. Both Imes and Michael hit six baskets. Michael also had five rebounds.
Griffin Madden and Solomon Green each added six points and Cayden Bratton had five.
The Huskies’ Hinebaugh hit 11 field goals and was 1 of 4 on free throws. Yoder had four field goals, including two 3-pointers, the only 3s for either team in the contest.
Ethan Sebold finished with nine points, making two baskets and hitting 5 of 7 free throws.
Allegany (6-3) hosts Southern tonight at 7 and Northern (5-5) visits Mountain Ridge at the same time.
