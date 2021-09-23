CUMBERLAND — Jordan Chaney scored twice on the weekend, as Allegany defeated St. James, 2-1, and drew St. Maria Goretti, 2-2, on Saturday at the Fort Hill Invitational.
Chaney struck the game-winner during the first game, finding the back of the net on an assist by Maddie Poland with 1:08 left on the game clock to beat St. James.
The Campers entered halftime level after St. James scored with 2:35 left in the half via a Nguyen Quinn score, assisted by Kamsi Mbanugo.
Allegany scored the first tally of the day 12 minutes prior on an unassisted goal by Avery Miller at the 14:46 mark.
Campers keeper Shyla Taylor was solid throughout making eight saves. St. James’ Daniella Brown made a pair. St. James had two more corners, 3-1.
In the second game, St. Maria Goretti found a late equalizer to deny Allegany a spotless day at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Molly Wingard garnered the lone goal of the second half, piercing the goalmouth with 11:32 left. She also scored going into halftime, finding the back of the net with 3 minutes to go.
The Campers led 2-0 to start. Kate Cornwell put Allegany on the scoreboard first, assisted by Chaney, with 13:54 to go in the opening half. Three minutes later, Chaney had a goal assisted by Poland.
Taylor made four saves and Goretti’s Adison Crowder tallied eight. Allegany had all four corners in the game.
Allegany (2-1-1) is at Bishop Walsh today at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.