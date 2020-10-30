CUMBERLAND — Eli Wallace and Nathaniel Klem both scored two goals and Chase Gray pitched a shut out to lead Allegany over Northern in high school boys soccer action Thursday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Nathan Salvadge, Drake Lechliter and Gavin King had the other goals for the Campers.
Chase Gray had two saves for the Campers. Tyler Yoder stopped 11 for the Huskies.
Allegany (1-0) hosts Southern at 6:30 p.m. and Northern (0-1) entertains Mountain Ridge at 7 p.m. on Monday. The junior varsity games will begin at 5 and 5:30 p.m.
