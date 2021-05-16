CUMBERLAND — Allegany didn't drop a single set in the boys matches, and the Lady Campers had a pair of forfeit wins in the girls matches as they swept Fort Hill on Tuesday.
Jonathan Nelson and Liam Brady picked up singles victories, defeating Fort Hill's William Swink (6-4, 6-0) and Dakota Donaldson (6-0, 6-2), respectively.
Simmy Imes and Aidan Paulman teamed up four a 6-2, 6-3 doubles win over Connor Nichols and Andrew Swink before Chase McKenzie and Matt Lowery defeated Ben Eft and Mahon Trub, 6-0, 6-1, for a 4-0 win for the Campers.
Allegany got singles victories from Sofia Kucher over Emily Miller, 6-0, 6-0, and Eve Hutcherson against Allison Schultz, 6-1, 6-0.
Abby Mandell and Kelly Mandell picked up a doubles win for Fort Hill. After falling in the first set 6-3, they came back to win the next two 6-1 and 10-3 over Makenna Lowery and Lauren DeBlock.
The duo of Mia Malamis and Kate Cornwell picked up a win via forfeit, as did the team of Jordan Fletcher and Kinsey Hostetler, to give the Campers a 4-1 victory.
Allegany played Bishop Walsh last Friday.
