CUMBERLAND — Allegany’s quest for its first boys soccer state title continues this afternoon, as the Campers host Dunbar in state quarterfinal play.
Kickoff at Greenway Avenue Stadium is at noon.
The Campers, the No. 2 seed in the state quarterfinals, defeated Mountain Ridge, 1-0, on Tuesday in the West Region I Final.
Dunbar, the No. 7 seed, defeated Benjamin Franklin in penalty kicks after the game ended 3-3 at the end of regulation and following a pair of scoreless double overtime periods to claim the North Region II title.
“At this point in a season, it’s all about keeping your basics in check,” said Allegany first-year head coach Blake Geatz. “Being able to execute the little things consistently and correctly is what’s going to separate good from great. We’ve been spending around twenty minutes or more every single practice at the start on fundamental tools: two-touch, one-touch, volleys, etc.
“In addition to this stuff, the coaches and I have really been stressing high intensity at these practices. Keeping all of the players constantly moving and participating, mentally and physically, can prove crucial going down the stretch here.”
While the Campers have yet to get to this point after taking care of business in regulation against Northern (4-0) and Mountain Ridge, the playoffs mean the possibility of penalty kicks, which is something any coach has to keep in the back of their mind.
“Penalty kicks have also received a lot of attention from us the past few days,” Geatz said. “Of course, it’s not ideal for any game to go to a shootout, but it is something that we need to be prepared for.”
Not a ton is known about the Poets, who had the No. 1 seed in their region with a 4-3 playoff record. Dunbar defeated No. 5 Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE), 5-0, in the region semis before winning in PKs against No. 2 Benjamin Franklin in the region final.
“The natural athleticism of some of their forwards is what stood out to me the most,” Geatz said. “They have some individuals up top that are lightning-quick and have an eye for the goal. Our backs are going to have to be at the top of their game on Saturday. It didn’t look like there was much of an emphasis placed on possession and patience from my perspective.
“I think getting back to our roots will be key in a match like this; being patient, moving the ball side-to-side and picking those killer moments out.”
One of the keys to beating the Miners on Tuesday for the Campers’ second consecutive region championship was switching to a more counter-attacking style, a shift from Allegany’s usual possession-based game. However, Geatz thinks his squad can get back to attacking in possession today.
“As far as the film has shown me, Dunbar isn’t going to be a team that places constant pressure on our backs and outside mids,” Geatz said. “The boys are ready to adjust if that ends up being the case, but we’re going to come out hoping to control the possession and the tempo early.”
The winner plays the winner of No. 6 Fallston at No. 3 International High School at Langley Park, a game that was played Friday evening, in the state semifinals. The other state quarterfinal matchups are No. 5 Pocomoke at No. 4 Perryville and No. 8 South Carroll at No. 1 Brunswick.
“The speed of the game needs to be set early on by us and constantly elevated as play continues,” Geatz said of his keys to victory. “We’re playing the best of the best now. Every team is here for a reason and even a slightly bad day can mark the end of nearly five months worth of blood, sweat and tears.
“The boys understand that and have been working their tails off the past week to ensure a win. Every drill that we practice is being executed with game speed and intensity. I always tell the boys that I should have to yell more than one time to stop a drill because it should be that loud and active. Our minds are in the right place and we feel that we’re more than prepared for a new challenge on Saturday.”
