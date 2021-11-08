Both the Allegany boys and Mountain Ridge girls soccer teams square off against Brunswick on Saturday for a spot in the state championship game.

The No. 3 Campers will play the No. 2 Railroaders on Saturday at noon before the top-ranked Miners kick off against No. 4 Brunswick at 2:30 p.m.

All Class 1A boys and girls games will be at Northeast High School in Pasadena.

The boys matchup sees an Allegany team that defeated No. 6 Kent County, 3-1, on Saturday against a second-ranked Brunswick team that shut out No. 7 South Carroll, 1-0, Friday night.

On the other side of the bracket is No. 4 Fallston against No. 8 Benjamin Franklin, which will be played at 5 p.m. on Friday. Fallston beat No. 5 Pocomoke, 4-1, while Benjamin Franklin upended top-ranked IHS Langley Park in a thriller, 7-6, in penalty kicks.

The No. 1 Mountain Ridge girls received an automatic bid to the state semis after winning West Region 1 via a 3-0 win over Allegany on Tuesday. Since no teams played in North Region 2, only seven teams made the state quarterfinals, giving the Miners a straight shot to the semifinals.

Brunswick locked in a spot in the semis following a resounding 5-1 win over No. 5 Snow Hill.

The winner between Mountain Ridge and Brunswick will play the winner of No. 2 Fallston and No. 3 CMIT North, which will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Fallston defeated No. 7 Bohemia Manor, 5-0, on Saturday, while CMIT North got past No. 6 Loch Raven, 1-0.

This year’s state championship games will be played at Loyola University in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 18, Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20.

