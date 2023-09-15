OAKLAND — Mason Salvadge scored two consecutive goals sandwiched around halftime to help top-ranked Allegany shut out host Southern 6-0 Thursday evening.
The Campers led 2-0 at halftime and put the game out of reach with four goals after the break.
Allegany dominated, out-shooting the Rams 44-0 and 7-0 in corner kicks.
Salvadge scored unassisted less than seven minutes before halftime at 33:56 and started the scoring in the second half off an assist by Bryce Madden at 17:14.
Madden scored on an assist by Liam Mowbray at 18:57 after Harrison Reid scored to make it 4-0 on a Jace Patton feed at 17:52.
Marcello Kitchen gave Allegany a 1-0 lead at 26:04 on Caden Ellsworth's assist.
The game's final goal came inside the final three minutes at 37:15 by Haris Sadiq on Caedon Wallace's assist.
Allegany's Eoin Mowbray didn't have any save attempts at goalie. Southern's goalie and saves were unavailable.
On Tuesday, the Campers (5-0) host Mountain Ridge and Southern (1-3-1) hosts Northern.
Bishop Walsh 1, Northern 1
CUMBERLAND — It took until the final seconds, but a late goal secured Bishop Walsh a draw with Northern on Thursday at Rowan Field at Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
The scoring opened less than two minutes in on an own goal by Bishop Walsh to give the Huskies (0-4-1) the lead.
The game remained 1-0 until with 10 seconds left, David DiNola scored an unassisted goal to send the game to overtime.
After two overtimes, the game ended in a draw.
The Spartans (2-2-1) attempted 20 shots with 13 on goal compared to 14 shots with eight on goal for Northern.
Bishop Walsh led 5-0 in corner kicks.
Wyatt Hull saved 12 shots for the Huskies while Minh Lee saved eight for the Spartans.
Bishop Walsh is at Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Northern hosts Southern on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
