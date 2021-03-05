CUMBERLAND — After scoring 10 goals and pitching a pair of shutouts, the Allegany boys soccer team had just about as good a start as anyone could ask for to their fall season. Then, it all came crashing down.
“The boys have endured a lot through this whole adventure with COVID-19 and sports,” said head coach Mark Lechliter. “Every practice they come prepared to play, excited for the opportunity they have been given to play, both fall and now again in the spring. Of course the boys were disappointed to be shut down in the fall, but were very understanding and have come back this spring with a great attitude.”
Eli Wallace and Nathaniel Klem tallied a pair of goals apiece in a season-opening 7-0 win over Northern at Greenway Avenue Stadium before the Campers collected a 3-0 win over Southern at home. Goalkeeper Chase Gray made two saves in the opener before stopping four shots against the Rams.
“The coaching staff along with myself were upset when the fall season was shut down due to us seeing the team’s progression and their willingness to want to learn and get better,” said Lechliter. “Now that we have been given the green light, we are excited again to get to be with the boys and help them improve their skills, both on and off the field, as young adults. We are hoping that we get to continue this process for the entirety of the season.”
Lechliter gave thanks to the administration at Allegany High, who have “gone out of their way to help” with the Campers’ newly-implemented film study.
“This fall we were able to utilize the auditorium with the state-of-the-art computer system to show the film and provide the social distancing required for everyone,” said Lechliter, who added that the structure of their practices hasn’t changed much aside from abiding by social distancing guidelines during drills.
When the season kicks back off, Allegany will play its first two games at home a week apart, hosting Fort Hill on March 22 before welcoming Mountain Ridge to Greenway on March 29. The Campers play the Sentinels two days later at Greenway before closing out the season April 8 at Mountain Ridge.
The junior varsity team plays Mountain Ridge three times — March 25 away, March 29 at home and April 8 in Frostburg.
“Of course we would love to get in more games against other opponents in the area and out of the area as would any person who loves to compete,” said Lechliter, “but as a team, we also understand the restrictions are in place to help maintain the safety of everyone involved to help us get to play.
“The boys were just happy to be back with their teammates and friends for the social interaction that sports provides. With that being said, the intensity level has not dropped from the fall season and we are here to compete with whoever we play. I was happy that 90% of the team returned, including the three seniors that wished to finish what they started four years ago at Allegany High School.
“We had several students sit out this season, but only a handful due to prior commitments, but not due to the shortened season or lack of wanting to play. The coaching staff has made it clear to those students that next year they are welcomed to come back and continue their soccer careers at Allegany High School.”
