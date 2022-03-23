CLEAR SPRING — The Allegany boys tennis team nabbed a pair of 3-2 wins to open the season, defeating Clear Spring on Tuesday and Bishop Walsh on Monday.
The Campers took two of the three doubles matches while splitting the singles matches in each game.
Jonathan Nelson led Allegany in singles action, collecting a win in three sets Tuesday at Clear Spring after winning in straight sets on Monday against the Spartans at Allegany College.
On Tuesday, the top doubles pairing of Aidan Paulman and Chazz Imes won, 6-0 and 6-0, after edging BW’s Haris Sadiq and Leonardo Soares, 7-5 and 6-4, on Monday.
Against the Blazers, the duo of Liam Brady and Jace Patton secured the win in No. 2 doubles, 6-1 and 7-5. After dropping the opening set against BW’s Mason Mathews and Max Mathews, 7-6, Brady and Patton came back to take each of the next two sets by a score of 6-4 to win the match.
In Monday’s match, David DiNola got a pair of 6-0 victories for the Spartans in singles action, while the team of Jonathan Eanes and William Hao won in doubles, 6-3 and 6-1.
The Allegany girls opened the year with a pair of 4-1 defeats.
The Campers’ top doubles team of Mia Malamis and Jordan Fletcher had the lone win against Clear Spring, 6-4 and 6-3.
Allegany opened Monday against BW with a win in No. 1 singles, with Sofia Kucker winning 7-5 and 6-4 over Mary Wolodkin, but the Spartans took the next four matches.
Ava DiNola won 6-0 and 6-0 to close out singles action for Bishop Walsh before it swept the three doubles matches, all in two sets, with the teams of Catherine Vassilaidi and Lydia Vassilaidi, Autumn Hoppert and Adair Perini, Gloria Nelson and Madeline Brown collecting wins.
Allegany’s boys and girls tennis teams are back home today against Northern.
