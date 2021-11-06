CUMBERLAND — The Allegany boys soccer team will play for a spot in the state semifinals this afternoon, as the Campers host Kent County. Kickoff at Greenway Avenue Stadium is slated for 3 p.m.
The Mountain Ridge girls team, winners of the West Region 1 title, got the top overall seed in Class 1A and, since no teams entered in North Region 2, received an automatic bye into next week’s state semifinals, where it will play the winner of Brunswick and Snow Hill.
The Campers, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, won the West Region 1 title on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Mountain Ridge with goals by Mason Salvadge, Aidan Paulman and Demetrius Hilton. Blake Powell assisted Salvadge’s goal in the second minute of the contest and Caedon Wallace tallied the assist on Hilton’s goal in the final minute.
Wallace, a sophomore, leads the Allegany attack with nine goals and three assists on the year. Powell has three goals and four assists, while Salvadge has doubled his season goal total in the playoffs with four goals and one assist on the year.
Prior to the Campers’ win against Mountain Ridge, they took down Southern in the region semifinals, 2-1, with goals by Salvadge and Macello Kitchen.
Alco goalkeeper Chase Gray has 58 saves and 3.5 shutouts on the season, allowing two goals over two playoff games.
Kent County, the No. 6 seed in Class 1A and No. 1 in East Region 2, won the region title with a 3-2 win over Bohemia Manor before taking down St. Michaels in the region final, 4-0.
An Allegany win today would send the Campers to the state semifinals for the second time in school history and first since 2015.
