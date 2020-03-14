FREDERICK — Allegany College of Maryland was unable to take advantage of five early runs as host Frederick battled back to defeat the Trojans 11-9 in a single game Wednesday afternoon.
ACM led 5-1 after the first inning, 6-5 through three and was up 8-5 after the top of the fifth inning before Frederick tied it with a three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Another three-run inning, this time in the seventh, gave the Cougars an 11-8 lead. The Trojans added a run in the eighth.
The Trojans, who outhit the Cougars 13-12, was led by Brendan Brady’s three hits. Gage Shaffer homered again, a solo shot in the third inning, finishing with two hits and two RBIs. Garrett Pullium belted a two-run first-inning home run. Casey White had two hits including a double, Wyatt Lepley had three hits with a double and three RBIs. Noah Zimmerman had an RBI and a double.
Frederick was paced by Jacob Berry’s two home runs and four RBIs. Connor McCormick’s two-run home run, Brody Neveker’s had three hits with three RBIs and Nicco German had two hits including a double.
On Saturday, the Trojans lost a doubleheader at Catonsville 7-3 and 10-9.
In the opener, the Cardinals erased a 2-1 deficit with a five-run fifth inning. The Trojans were held to five hits with Casey White getting two of them. He, J.T. Stevenson and Shaffer had an RBI each.
In the second game, Catonsville had a seven-run fourth inning and scored two in the fifth to take a 10-5 lead and then held on as the Trojans’ rally fell a run short.
The Trojans outhit the Cardinals 8-7 led by White and Pullium’s two hits each. Pullium and Shaffer each doubled and had an RBI. Zimmerman had four RBIs and White two.
The Trojans (7-7, 1-3 Maryland JUCO) doubleheader at Harford Community College on Saturday and their home noon doubleheader with the Community College of Allegheny County have been postponed.
