OAKLAND — Led by Darian Bauer’s tournament-low 82, Allegany captured the WestMAC golf championship held Saturday at the Oakland Country Club.
The Campers finished with a team total of 367, 13 strokes ahead of Northern’s 380. Southern took third with a 402 and Mountain Ridge had a 427. Fort Hill participated but didn’t have enough players to qualify.
Rounding out the Campers’ scoring was Griffen Madden with a 92, Graison Koelker’s 95 and Aidan Paulman’s 98.
Northern’s Chase Taylor and Southern’s Brady Canfield each had the second lowest individual scores with 84s. Gavin Kinnie was Mountain Ridge’s low scorer with a 98.
The Huskies’ Mason Brenneman shot a 90, Geoffrey Glotfelty had a 96 and Eddie Passman 110.
The Rams’ Tucker Cosner shot 102, Aerik Lebon 103 and Dylan Pudlak 113.
The Miners’ Michael Calcutta had 101, Camron Shockey 110 and Connor Lyons 118.
Fort Hill’s Mark Montoya scored 94, Josh Snyder 110 and Bryce Panone 119.
The All-Tournament team consisted of Bauer, Madden, Koelker and Paulman of Allegany; Taylor, Brenneman and Glotfelty of Northern; Southern’s Canfield, Mountain Ridge’s Kinnie and Fort Hill’s Montoya.
The schools played Monday at Rocky Gap and will conclude their seasons today at Fore Sisters.
