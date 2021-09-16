OAKLAND — Darian Bauer was the only golfer to shoot below 80 and the steady play of his teammates helped Allegany edge Southern for the WestMAC championship held Thursday at the Oakland Country Club.
Bauer finished the 18-hole tournament with a 79 to lead Allegany to a 355 team score, five strokes better than Southern’s 360.
Northern took third at 393, followed by Mountain Ridge’s 435 and Fort Hill’s 500.
Only the top four lowest scores from each team were counted.
The Campers’ Griffin Madden shot a 91, Jace Patton had 92 and Aidan Paulman and Sean Brady each finished with a 93.
Southern’s Hank Lewis had the tournament’s second lowest individual score with an 81 and Northern’s Chase Taylor was next at 82. Mountain Ridge’s Ashton Shimko shot 84 for fourth place.
The Rams’ Aerik Lebon shot 88, Brady Canfield had 89 and Tucker Cosner 102. The Huskies’ Geoffrey Glotfelty scored 96, Eddie Passman had 105 and Nate Wilhelm 110. After Shimko, the Miners’ Cameron Shockey had 105, Connor Lyons 110 and Olivia Marchbank scored 136.
Fort Hill was led by Bryce Panone’s 121, Jessalyn Bartlett and Landon Sturtz each shot 124 and Quinn Cohen had 131 as the Sentinels finished with 500.
The WestMAC All-Conference team is Bauer, Madden, Patton, Brady and Paulman from Allegany, Lewis, Lebon and Canfield from Southern, Northern’s Taylor and Shimko from Mountain Ridge.
On Tuesday, the Camper foursome defeated Northern and Southern in a nine-hole tournament in McHenry at The Wisp’s Fantasy Course.
Northern’s Taylor was the low medalist with a 38. Allegany’s Bauer was next with a 39 while Madden stroked a 41 and Patton and Brady each shot 42.
After Taylor, the Huskies’ next lowest scorers were Glotfelty and Passman with 47s and Nate Wilhelm had a 57.
Allegany won with a 166, followed by Northern’s 189 and Southern’s 204.
The Rams were led by Lewis’s 47 and Canfield’s 49. Lebon scored 52 and Cosner had a 56.
Fort Hill finished with a 244, led by Sturtz’s 67.
Bishop Walsh and Mountain Ridge participated but didn’t have enough players to qualify. The Miners’ Lyons shot 53 and Shockey had 54. The Spartans’ Jonathan Eanes fired a 67.
