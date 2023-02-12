CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany clinched the City title in dominant fashion with a 58-16 home victory over Bishop Walsh on Saturday.
"Proud of our kids, we were able to finish 4-0 and win the city championship," Allegany head coach Jim O'Neal said. "They work hard and deserve the recognition they get. They're a good group to coach and they work hard together. It's nice to see them get rewarded for their effort."
The Campers (13-5) secured a 4-0 record against Cumberland opponents this season with a dominant effort on both ends of the floor. The Spartans (4-10) struggled throughout.
"We played better in the second half than we did in the first half," Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. "That's just a really good team."
Allegany recognized Olivia Looker before the game on Senior Day.
"Olivia's had an outstanding senior season," O'Neal said. "She had an outstanding season in soccer, outstanding so far in basketball. It's nice to see her out there enjoying her senior season, making the most of the time she has left with us."
Bishop Walsh scored first on a layup by Autumn Hoppert. It would be the Spartans only lead of the game. Looker quickly made back-to-back layups to take the lead for the Campers.
Looker scored 10 points in the first quarter along with two steals.
"Olivia's very efficient on the offensive end," O'Neal said. "Her field goal percentages are high from two, the foul shot and the 3-point line. You add that up and she's a very good offensive player."
Leading 18-5 after one quarter, Allegany continued to build its lead in the second quarter. The Campers went on a 13-2 run and led 31-7 with 1:35 left in the half.
"Our girls' attitude is good, they won't get down," Hoppert said. "They're just happy to play. Do I know we're outsized, sure I do. Both in school size and on the basketball court. But I think our attitude is good."
Shylah Taylor scored seven points in the second quarter while Avery Miller added five. Allegany led 34-9 at halftime.
Looker scored 14 points in the first half along with two steals and three assists. Miller scored 13 with six steals and three assists. Taylor added seven points and three steals.
"We bank on Avery, Shylah and Olivia," O'Neal said. "They're our most experienced players. They do a great job playing together. I don't think you ever get the feel watching them that they're trying to be individuals. They play within the team and where the ball lands, that's who scores."
Steals were a common theme for Alco to open the game. The Campers forced seven in the first quarter with Avery Miller and Shylah Taylor combining for five.
"Our kids are pretty athletic," O'Neal said. "I thought they were able to get into the passing lanes and be disruptive. Once they get a few steals and get the pace up, I thought they did a nice job finishing."
Bishop Walsh struggled to hold onto the ball, especially in the first half. The Spartans committed 19 turnovers with nine coming in the first quarter. They finished with 22 turnovers while Alco committed six.
Allegany combined for 14 assists with three players finishing with at least three. Myia Miller had four in the first half.
"We stress playing in the rhythm of the offense, playing together," O'Neal said. "When that ball's moving and everyone gets to touch it, that's usually when we're at our most efficient."
With 2:30 left in the third quarter, the Campers went up 47-12 to begin a running clock. Allegany outscored Bishop Walsh 16-5 in the third quarter and 8-2 in the fourth.
The Campers played two new additions to the varsity team in the second half. Amanda Vizzo and Ellena Nelson were recently promoted from the junior varsity team. Vizzo scored three points and added an assist.
"Amanda's a good outside shooter," O'Neal said. "Ellena is a real strong defensive player on the ball."
Looker finished with 26 points, three assists and three steals. Avery Miller scored 18 points with seven steals and three assists.
Autumn Hoppert scored 10 points with two blocks and Grace Elliott scored six points for the Spartans. Izzy Kendall had three assists and two steals.
"I know they're the two leading scorers, but when the other teams keys on those two it makes it difficult for us," Hoppert said. "But we have other girls that can shoot and we have some that won't shoot even when they're open. I guess that's part of being a young team. I told them, 'let's use the second half as momentum going into Monday night.' Because realistically that will be a better game for us."
Both teams are home for their next game. Bishop Walsh hosts Calvary on Monday at 6 p.m. Allegany hosts Shalom on Thursday at 6 p.m.
"We're looking forward to what should be a better game on Monday when Calvary comes to BW for our Senior Night," Hoppert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.