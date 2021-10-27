CUMBERLAND, Md. — Anna Martz fell just shy of a double-double as Allegany swept Mountain Ridge on Monday night in high school volleyball action.
Martz tallied a team-high 14 digs to go along with eight points and one assist, as the Campers won by a combined nine points over three sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-23.
Anika Stylinski tacked on eight points, a shared team-high with Martz, to go with eight assists, four digs, two aces and a kill. Faith Stevenson added six points, five kills, four aces and three digs.
Avery Tipton led the Miners with a double-double performance with 13 points and 11 digs to go along with seven assists, two kills and one ace.
Ella Snyder recorded nine digs, seven points, four kills and two aces, and Kendall Kirkwood finished with nine digs, seven points, four kills, three blocks and two aces.
Allegany finishes the regular season at 6-7 and awaits its playoff fate. Mountain Ridge (8-6) hosts Southern on Wednesday.
Fort Hill 3, Hampshire 0
CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and JD Guinn both recorded a double-double, leading Fort Hill to a sweep of Hampshire on Monday.
The Sentinels won the first two sets by two points, 29-27 and 25-23, before taking the match in the third, 25-21.
Palumbo led the way with 22 assists and 11 digs with seven points. Guinn added 10 points and just as many digs. Brooklyne Noel finished with 16 kills, eight points, eight digs and four blocks.
Hampshire swept the junior varsity match, 25-12 and 25-9.
Liz O’Neal led the Sentinels with six assists, four points, one kill and one dig. Sofia Ottaviani had four kills and two digs and Alexis Galica three points and one kill.
Fort Hill (8-3) hosted Bishop Walsh on Tuesday.
Southern 3 Lighthouse 0
OAKLAND — Kierra Wilson tallied a game-high 29 service points and finished just shy of a triple-double, as Southern swept Lighthouse on Monday.
Wilson added eight assists and eight aces to go with her 29 service points as the Rams won the sets 25-22, 25-1 and 25-16.
Lauryn Bishoff also finished in double figures with 14 service points, three aces and two kills. Gracie Gove added two aces and a kill.
The Rams also swept the junior varsity match, 25-9 and 25-5. Addie Rohrbaugh led with 19 service points and eight aces. Madison Thayer tacked on three digs, two kills and two aces and Katherine Dawson had six service points.
Southern closes out the regular season on Wednesday at Mountain Ridge.
