BAY VIEW — Ryley Palumbo notched a 20-20 game, as Allegany College of Maryland edged Cecil College in a five-game thriller on Tuesday.
The Trojans and Cecil alternated game wins over the first four sets, with ACM taking the first and third 30-28, 25-23, and Cecil taking the second and fourth 25-23, 25-23. Allegany College took the decider 15-12.
"I was extremely proud of how the team fought and competed throughout the night," ACM head coach Joe Brewer said. "Down 10-6 in the fifth set, the players rallied around a few good serves and defense to make a comeback and win 15-12. The win was a complete team effort."
Palumbo (Fort Hill) led the way 35 assists, 20 digs and three kills. Rylea Stayer also ended with a double-double with 11 kills, 14 digs, three aces and two blocks
Alivia Appel (Fort Hill) posted nine kills, 24 digs and two blocks; Kennedy Koelker (Allegany) added nine kills, 19 digs and three aces; Taylor Adams contributed nine kills and 19 digs; Lindsay Mowry garnered seven kills and two blocks; and Mindee Guinn (Fort Hill) notched 14 digs.
Frederick 3, Allegany College 0
FREDERICK — Allegany College was swept by Frederick, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19, on Tuesday to split the two-game road trip.
"We really struggled keeping our intensity level during this match, and came out a little flat after the great win at Cecil the night before," Brewer said. "We had moments where we were competing and close, but gave away too many points in a row to let Frederick regain the momentum."
Palumbo posted 13 assists and six digs; Stayer added nine kills and two aces; Koelker garnered nine digs and two aces; and Guinn ended with seven digs
Allegany College (5-6) hosts Penn Highlands on Monday at 6 p.m.
WVU Potomac State 3, Allegany College 0
CUMBERLAND — Allegany College dropped a pair at a home tri-match last Saturday, beginning with a 31-29, 25-16, 25-20, loss to WVU Potomac State.
"This was a great match for fans, especially the first set that had so many defensive rallies," Brewer said. "Rylea Stayer had an outstanding match with 12 kills and also contributed with excellent passing in serve receive. Taylor Adams and Kennedy Koelker both had a good match from the service line."
Palumbo had 20 assists, four digs and two aces; Stayer had 12 kills and four digs; Mowry had six kills and two blocks; Appel had five kills and six digs; Adams had three kills and eight digs; and Guinn had nine digs.
Southern Maryland 3, Allegany College 0
CUMBERLAND — Allegany College fell in its second match Saturday to Southern Maryland, 25-22, 25-15, 25-18.
"We did a nice job competing in set one, but really lost intensity and composure during set two," Brewer said. "Linsday Mowry really stepped up in set three with some key kills and blocks. We got out to a 16-12 lead in the third, but then gave up too many points to let CSM back in the set and eventually take charge."
Palumbo had 18 assists and four digs; Mowry had 11 kills and two blocks; Koelker had nine digs and three aces; Adams had eight digs, three kills and two aces; and Stayer had five kills.
