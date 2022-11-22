CATONSVILLE — Allegany College exploded for 59 points after halftime, and Dalyn Brandon notched a triple-double as the Trojans crushed CCBC Catonsville, 97-77, on Tuesday night.
Allegany College (6-3) led 38-27 at the half and outscored Catonsville, 59-50, after halftime. Brandon led the way with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Trojans guard Tekao Carpenter scored a game-high 22 points on four 2-point makes, two 3-pointers and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, adding five rebounds and five steals.
Tyason Oghene (15) and George Mitchell (10) joined the pair in double-figures, with Ron Brown (nine), Chub Hilliard (eight) and Leon Elung (seven) just missing the threshold.
Catonsville was led offensively by Maurice Smith at 20 points, though he struggled from the free-throw line down the stretch, missing 6 of 7 attempts to end the game.
Iru Pettus notched 16 points off the bench, Chris Johnson scored 10 and Kaleb Gray added nine.
Allegany College tallied its 97 points on 31 field goals (10 3-pointers) and 23 of 33 from the charity stripe. Oghene made three 3-pointers and Mitchell and Carpenter made two apiece.
Catonsville garnered 77 points on 26 buckets (three 3-pointers) and 21 of 38 from the free-throw line.
Allegany College plays a pair of games in the Jim Brown Classic at Hagerstown Community College this weekend, beginning with Atlantic Cape on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Trojans take on Monroe College (7-0), the No. 14 Division I team in the country, on Sunday at 1 p.m.
