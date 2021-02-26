JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Seven different scorers reached double figures for Allegany College, as the Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season to crush Penn Highlands, 90-68, on Friday.
Two days after dropping a double-overtime heartbreaker to Garrett College, ACM came out strong against the Black Bears, who the team routed 112-73 at Bob Kirk Arena to open the campaign.
The Trojans held Penn Highlands to just 31 points before the half, scoring 49 themselves. Besides Chad Scott Jr., who led both teams with 29 points, the next-highest scorer for the Johnstown squad was Terry Owens with eight.
While the Black Bears only showcased a single scoring threat, ACM flouted its depth.
Wilvens Fleurizard tallied a team-high 13 points on six field goals and 1 for 1 foul shooting. Dorion Staples and Manny Ayetigbo — who also grabbed six rebounds — both contributed 12 points.
Jalen Ware went for 11 on four buckets — one from beyond the arc — and shot 2 for 2 from the charity stripe to go along with eight boards.
Jordan Oji came down with eight rebounds to equal Ware for a Trojan-best total, adding 10 points on five makes. Raphael Castillo and Antonio Pua’auli-Pelham chipped in 10 points apiece.
Penn Highlands received most of its production from beyond the arc, where the Black Bears drilled 12 three-pointers to ACM’s five. The Trojans, meanwhile, decimated the opposition down low with a 33-13 edge in two-point field goals.
Allegany College (3-1) faces No. 24 Harcum College on the road today at 3 p.m.
