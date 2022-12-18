CUMBERLAND — In a thrilling conclusion to the Franchise Classic Saturday at Bob Kirk Arena, Allegany completed a comeback to defeat Garrett 101-97 in overtime.
"Our guys really stuck together when it mattered most," Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. "We've been talking about adversity and how you overcome obstacles, you don't run away from them. We took the challenge tonight."
The Trojans (12-5, 6-1 NJCAA Region 20) trailed by two possessions both late in the second half and in overtime, but were able to rally and complete a comeback. The Lakers (9-5, 3-3 NJCAA Region 20) led in the final minute of overtime, but were unable to hold onto the win.
The game was the finale of the Franchise Classic held in honor of former Allegany and NBA star Steve Francis who attended the event.
"It's always wonderful to honor somebody who put that much work in," Reams said. "He didn't get out of here just because of his talent. He got out of here because of the discipline, structure and impact Allegany College had on his life. So to honor him like that is a wonderful thing."
Garrett began the game on a 10-4 run led by Nyrek Wheeler. He scored six points in the paint in the first five minutes and finished with 14 points by halftime. The vast majority of them came inside the paint, an area the Trojans struggled to defend.
Allegany cut the Lakers lead to two points, outscoring Garrett 18-12 over seven minutes of game time. The Trojans went on an 8-5 run and led 30-29 with 5:06 left in the half.
Similar to prior games, the Allegany defense kept them in the game in the first half. It forced eight turnovers in the half with four coming on steals.
"Defensively, it's all about pride and effort and our guys take a lot of pride in it," Reams said. "Watching them battle back tonight, their defensive rotations late in the game got better and better."
The Lakers outscored the Trojans 9-6 to end the half including a tip-in at the buzzer by Wheeler to take a 43-40 lead into halftime. Gary Francis led Allegany with 13 points at halftime.
Tekao Carpenter scored four points in the first half for Allegany. He had a huge second half and overtime with 31 points. Carpenter went 9 for 10 at the free-throw line.
"We were moving the basketball and getting it to Tekao in scoring spots," Reams said. "He was using pick-and-roll to get downhill. He wasn't settling for jumpers early like he was in the first half. He was downhill on a mission."
While Carpenter helped spark the Trojans' offense, the defense struggled to defend inside scoring. The Lakers scored 18 points in the paint in the second half. It helped Garrett finish with five scorers in double figures.
"Part of that was the pace of play," Reams said. "In the first half we were more of a slow, steady pace. I really thought that played more in Garrett's favor. In the second half we really wanted to speed them up and change the tempo. It allowed our offense to pick up but also allowed their offense to pick up."
The Lakers led by six with two-and-half minutes to go. Carpenter came up with several clutch plays for Allegany in the final two minutes.
He scored an and-one layup and followed it with a steal a few seconds later that drew a foul. Carpenter hit both free throws to give the Trojans the lead with 21.2 seconds left.
"You could tell our guys weren't hanging their heads," Reams said of Allegany's late comeback. "You could tell they weren't quitting on each other. With everybody dialed in, we started rotating defenses late in the game. We started going offense to defense subs, changing our rotations to protect guys in foul trouble."
Tied at 89 with 10 seconds left, Dalyn Brandon had a layup blocked at the buzzer to force overtime.
The final few minutes of game time featured a unusually high number of fouls on both sides. The teams combined for 67 fouls with several coming in overtime. They combined for 91 free-throw attempts overall. The Lakers had four players foul out and the Trojans had two foul out.
"I said it late in the first half, it feels like we've already played an entire game," Reams said about the number of fouls. "It really kills momentum, every time there's a big play a foul will be called and time stops. There were a lot of foul outs which changes both how Garrett and I had to play."
After a lot of back-and-forth scoring and several lead changes, Garrett led 97-96 with 51.7 seconds left. Brandon came up with a steal that led to a jumper by Carpenter to give Allegany the lead with 25.7 seconds left.
"We've seen him hit that turnaround jumper a million times in practice," Reams said of Carpenter's go-ahead score. "We already had him do it a couple times in games. We know he's the closer."
After a technical foul against the Lakers, Tyson Oghene hit two free throws to seal the win for the Trojans.
For Allegany, Carpenter led all scorers with 35 points. Oghene scored 17 while Francis had 13.
"Gary's been a heck of a player for us," Reams said. "You don't expect him to have that first step he has. His attack mode got us a couple buckets that when Garrett was up early, Gary kept us afloat."
For Garrett, Rob Smith led with 24 points. Marquin Thompson scored 22 and Wheeler 19. Anthony Crosby had 13 and Kamren Heathington scored 10.
Garrett hosts Harford on Monday at 6 p.m. The Trojans get a couple weeks to prepare for their next game at home on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. against Frederick.
"Momentum and confidence is huge out of this," Reams said. "This is the game you're gonna think about the next two weeks. There's nothing worse than losing one, and you have to dwell on it for two weeks. That's just the starting point, we know it works. Now can we pick up the pieces when we come back from break and build off of that?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.