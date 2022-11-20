NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Allegany College made 14 threes and shut down Eastern Florida State on the defensive end to trounce the Titans, 72-46, on Saturday.
The Titans (6-2) entered the week No. 13 in Division I, but the Trojans led 35-28 at the half and dominated the second half by 19 points to pull away and improve to 5-3 on the season.
The matchup with was Allegany College's second of the Monroe College Invitational, as it fell to Richard Bland, 70-48, on Friday night.
Tekao Carpenter and Tyson Oghene led Allegany against Eastern Florida with 15 points apiece. The Trojans won 32-15 in bench production, led by double-digit outputs by Dalyn Brandon (14) and Leon Elung (13).
Oghene made five 3-pointers and Carpenter drilled four.
Eastern Florida State had 35 turnovers, 15 of which came off Allegany steals. Cam'Ron brown had four steals, Bewan Balle-Bonza notched three and Carpenter, Brandon and Christian Champagne tallied two apiece.
Allegany College shot just 26 of 76 from the field (34.2%), but the Titans' turnover woes afforded them 36 more shots. Eastern Florida State shot 17 of 43 from the field (39.5%), 2 of 9 from three (22.2%) and 10 of 18 from the line (55.6%).
Caleb Byrd led the Titans in scoring with 12 points of 5 of 12 from the field. Owen Aquino scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Allegany College is at CCBC Catonsville (2-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
