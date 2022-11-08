The Allegany College of Maryland Trojans opened Tuesday night against Hagerstown Community College.
In the month of November, the Trojans will see a few of their area rivals in Hagerstown and Garrett as well as Northern Virginia Community College, who is fielding a team for the first time in several seasons.
The schedule sees Allegany play preseason Division II No. 3 CCBC Essex (2021-22 NJCAA DII National Tournament Contestant), preseason Division III No. 9 Prince George’s and preseason Division II No. 15 Niagara County.
The Trojans are returning four players from last year’s team: Haley Malone, Hailey Sharp, Arissa Rouzer and DeMar’A Green.
Allegany College head coach LaRae Allen is entering her fourth season at the helm.
A look at the 2022-23 squad
Alexia Dockery — quick, focused, and alert guard that makes plays for others. Dockery has an ability to lead and use her voice on the court to help other teammates.
DeMar’A Green — strong, versatile athlete with a never give up attitude. Green's athleticism will be sure to help the Trojans this season. Green averaged 10 points and five rebounds a game and saw a career high in double-doubles last season.
Josie Shuke — fast and reactive guard with an eye for the game. Shuke is a natural shooter and always brings a burst of energy if needed.
Arissa Rouzer — athlete who has a season of longevity under her belt as she was utilized in almost every position on the court. Rouzer puts her head down and goes to work, gets to the spots and gets the work done. Rouzer shot 75% from the line as well as averaging four points and four rebounds a game.
Saniya Blakey — quick, athletic guard that can create for herself and others. She has the size and athleticism to create mismatch problems, and the ability to take advantage of the space given to her.
Jalen Hite — lightening quick athlete that never runs out of energy. Hite has a nice touch and works to finesse her game while her length will cause problems in the paint.
Morgan Taylor — Taylor has a motor that never stops and has her sight on the ball at all times. Taylor will most likely be found in and around the basket.
Ziahya Lomax-Sublett — long, mobile and ready to work athlete. Never exhausts learning the game and perfecting her skillset. Lomax-Sublett is strong and doesn’t take no for an answer in regards to a loose ball.
Haley Malone — extremely coachable and fundamentally sound. Malone returns and will be able to pick up where she left off last season with rebounds, blocks and getting points in the paint. Malone was NJCAA All Academic second team and Maryland JUCO All-Academic Team in 2021-2022. Malone averaged eight points and eight rebounds and shot 76% from the foul line.
Aareanna Griffith — long, versatile athlete that can play inside-out. Her ability to catch and shoot the three from the forward position makes her a tough match up.
Trinity Vanlue — long, athletic wing that provides good energy. Trinity is fundamental and works to master her game. She'll spend most of her time under the basket fighting for rebounds.
Hailey Sharp — strong and tall center that provides toughness and energy. Defensively, her ability to stretch and defend the paint is essential to the Trojans. Tremendous growth from last to this season. Sharp averaged eight rebounds a game last season.
Ariyahna Crawn — strong physique and her ability to catch and shoot the three will make her a threat. She can also shoot over smaller guards making her a tough match up.
Youth nights
Keep your eyes peeled for more information on spirit and event nights hosted by all our women’s sports teams as well as middle school nights where the Trojans will be inviting local area middle school basketball programs to be featured guests. For more information, contact Courtney Crislip (301-784-5460).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.