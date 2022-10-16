The Allegany College men’s soccer team finished out the regular-season with wins over Cecil College and Central Penn College and a loss to Northern Virginia.
In the Trojans’ final game of the regular-season, ACM played a man down for more than 70 minutes to fall 2-1 to NOVA at home on Sunday. Isaac Scritchfield (Calvary) scored Allegany College’s goal, assisted by CJ Crawford (Allegany).
Allegany College defeated Central Penn College, 4-2, on the road Friday. Mateo Vidaurre, Nathan Phillips, Nathaniel Klemm (Allegany) and Scritchfield found the back of the net for the Trojans.
On Thursday, Vidaurre scored off a Scritchfield pass to send Allegany College over Cecil, 1-0, on the road.
Allegany College (7-9-1) plays in the Region XX Division III tournament on Saturday.
