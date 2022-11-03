CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Trojans open Friday night against Brunswick Community College at 4 p.m. in the Richard Bland Classic.
The month of November should be a true battle for the Trojans. The schedule sees them play: Brunswick (received national votes), Richard Bland three times, Division I preseason No. 19 Eastern Florida, Hagerstown (defending Region 20 Champions), Monroe (received national votes), Division II preseason No. 12 Niagara, and rivals Garrett College and WVU Potomac State.
The Trojans are returning two starters from last year’s team, Dalyn Brandon and Leon Elung, and brought in a strong recruiting class of transfers and freshmen for the 2022-23 season.
Last seasons the Trojans were 15-12 and fell in the Region 20 championship. Jordan Johnson led the way for the Trojans picking up first Team All-MDJUCO, first Team All-Region 20, and Honorable Mention All-American honors. Brandon also picked up Honorable Mention All-MDJUCO and Region 20 honors.
A look at the roster
Cam’Ron Brown — quick, strong, heady guard that makes plays for others. His ability to get into the seams of a defense while staying under control makes the overall offense tough to guard. Defensively he provides energy both on the ball and in the passing lanes.
Tekao Carpenter — strong, controlled guard that can score at all three levels. His ability to create and make his own shot makes him a constant offensive threat. His ability to play under control allows him to play multiple position which permits the offense to utilize all of its talents. In the pre-season, he had two 30-point outbursts. His shot making ability will be important or the Trojans this season.
Bewan Balle-Bonza — strong, tough guard who provides big energy. Plays with a high motor which makes him a tough rebounder and defender give his size. Offensively, he attacks the rim will and can hit the catch-and-shoot three. Last season he was limited due to various injuries.
Dalyn Brandon — quick, long and athletic guard who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. Offensively Brandon excels in transition both on and off the ball. His ability to make highlight plays allow the team to swing momentum. Defensively, Brandon led the league in blocks last season and was second in steals. His athleticism also makes him a great rebounder for ACM. Brandon averaged 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during his freshman campaign.
Chub Hilliard — quick, athletic guard that can create for himself and others. He has the size and athleticism to create mismatch problems, as well as the ability to take advantage of the space given to him. His athleticism allows him to rebound at a high level and a push our offensive tempo. Defensively he is a tough on-ball defender who can dive opposing guards problems.
Car’Ron Brown — quick, shifty guard that plays with a high motor. Offensively he excels at attacking the seams and being creative around the rim. His ability to shoot the three paired with that make him a consistent offensive threat. Defensively, he is a high-IQ, high-energy player. He is constantly looking for the next steal, next deflection, and next rotation. He will be a big plus for the defense this season.
George Mitchell — quick, high-IQ guard that allows the game to come to him. His ability to both shoot off the dribble and catch-and-shoot make him a valuable piece. His ability to determine good and bad shots may be even more important. His shooting discipline makes him an efficient scorer which should see him have success this season.
Tyson Oghene — strong, athletic, guard that can score at multiple levels. His ability to catch-and-shoot, slash or create his own shot will make him a valuable asset to the Trojans offense all season long. During the pre-season, he was ACM’s most consistent players notching 14.5 points per game during the scrimmages, while shooting over 50% from the floor and 40% from 3. His size and athleticism also make him a good rebounder.
Jeremiah Mobley — quick, athletic, guard that can create for himself and others. Offensively, he handles the ball extremely will and can get to his spots. His ability to pass or shoot from there make the offense a consistent threat. Defensively he plays with a lot of energy and will cause issues on ball and in the passing lanes. A transfer from Penn Highlands, last season he averaged 15.3 points a night and shot 37.5% from 3, earning all Western Pennsylvania Athletic Conference and Region 20 honors. Scored 30-plus points three times last season with a high of 36.
Christian Champagne — long, mobile, stretch four that can play inside-out. His ability to catch and shoot the 3 from the forward position make him a tough match up. He can go into the post and be a tough scoring option or he can space the floor for the Trojans. Defensively, he does a good job using his length to time shots and pick up blocks. He is also an addition on the boards.
Josiah Jones — long, athletic wing that provides good energy. His ability to catch-and-shoot the 3 and defend the wing make him a good 3-and-D candidate for the Trojans.
Leon Elung — strong, athletic forward that provides toughness and energy. Defensively, his ability to defend the paint and the wing is essential to the Trojans. His willingness to be physical and rebound helps set the tone for what the Trojans are trying to achieve. Offensively, he provides ACM with a slashing and post presence. His ability to play with his back to the basket or face up makes him a reliable option. Averaged 6.2 points and 6.3 rebounds a game during his freshman season.
Josh Strachan — long, athletic wing that can stretch the floor. His ability to catch-and-shoot the 3 make him a threat at all times. At 6’5”, he can also shoot over smaller guards making him a tough match up.
Gary Francis — big, strong, wing that provides versatility. Offensively, he excels as a slasher and mid-range jump shooter. His size and athleticism allow him to get to his spot and create his own scoring opportunities. Defensively, he is tough on the ball and on the glass. Last season for Northampton, he averaged 8.7 points per game while scoring in double-digits seven times with a season high of 27.
Enoch Johnson — strong, athletic, physical forward. His size and strength allow him to be a versatile defender for the Trojans as he can match up in the paint or on the perimeter. Offensively, he does a good job of playing with his back to the basket and facing up.
Fidel Mpanzo — long, athletic forward who runs the floor extremely well. His ability to run the floor both offensively and defensively will be a big advantage for the Trojans this season. Defensively, his ability to protect the paint and defend the post provides a big boost to ACM’s team defensive philosophy. Offensively, his ability to finish in the paint and extend the floor with his catch-and-shoot ability will allow him to balance the floor.
Trojans at the next level
Currently ACM has several former standouts playing at four-year institutions and the professional ranks:
Jordan Johnson (Georgia Southwestern, DII), Raphael Castillo (Bloomsburg, DII), Steven Ukieyetedi (Notre Dame, Ohio, DII), Jalen Ware (Austin Peay, DI), Dorian Staples (Southern Illinois–Edwardsville, DI), Wilvens Fleurizard (Southern Wesleyan, DII), Demarcus Demonia (Texas A&M Commerce, DI), Justin Copman (Dominican, New York, DII), Antonio Puaauli (Fort Valley State, DII), Jordan Oji (St. Augustine’s, DII), AJ Norris (Bryn Athyn, DIII), O’Bray Rufus (Harris-Stowe State, NAIA), Imhotep George (Eastern Washington, DI), David Clary (Carlow, NAIA) and Jason Copman (Tbilisi Cactus, Georgia-Superleague/EURO Basketball).
Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase
“The Kirk," which will be at 100% capacity this season, will also play host to the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase on Dec. 8-10.
On Dec. 8, Sunrise Christian (Kansas) and Legacy Early College (South Carolina) will do battle, and Bishop Walsh draws reigning GEICO National Champion Montverde (Florida).
The Dec. 9 matchups are between La Lumiere (Indiana) and Sunrise Christian, and Oak Hill (Virginia) and Montverde.
On the final day, Legacy faces Bishop Walsh, and La Lumiere takes on Oak Hill.
In the local matchups, the Bishop Walsh girls will play Mercersburg on Dec. 8, the Southern boys will take on Brunswick on Dec. 9 and Allegany College hosts Harcum on Dec. 10.
