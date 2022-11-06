PETERSBURG, Va. — Tekao Carpenter posted a pair of 20-point games, and Allegany College of Maryland topped Richard Bland, 75-70, and Brunswick, 78-73, to open the 2022-23 season.
On Saturday, the Trojans overcame a 33-29 halftime deficit to Richard Bland thanks to monster second-half performances from Dalyn Brandon and Carpenter.
Brandon poured on 16 points after halftime and Carpenter added 14. Both finished with 22 points. Carpenter made three 3-pointers and Brandon sunk two. Brandon had four rebounds and three steals, and Carpenter grabbed five boards.
Chub Hilliard and Tyson Oghene tallied nine points, and Leon Elung scored five for the Trojans. Oghene pulled down six rebounds and Hilliard had five boards.
Martin Kawa paced Richard Bland with 21 points, followed by Larry Howell with 11, Noryen Lasley and Kevon West with nine, and Ben Jones with eight.
Allegany went 14 for 22 from the charity stripe compared to 11 for 16 from Richard Bland. The Trojans made one more 3-pointer, 6-5.
A day prior, the duo of Carpenter and Brandon combined for 27 points during the second half to allow Allegany to pull away. The Trojans led 29-28 at halftime and outscored Brunswick, 49-45, after the break.
Carpenter ended with 21 points and six rebounds, and Brandon scored 19 with eight rebounds and four steals. Elung notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards.
Hilliard joined them in double figures with 12 points, and Oghene scored eight.
Brunswick had a 10-7 advantage in 3-pointers made. Landon King and Nick Burns drilled a trio of threes each. Carpenter led the Trojans with five treys. ACM made 13 of 26 free throws compared to 11 for 14 for Brunswick.
Sam Hood (14), Justin Morton (13), King (13) and Burns (11) finished in double figures for Brunswick. Hood also racked up seven rebounds.
Allegany College (2-0) hosts Hagerstown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
