ARNOLD — Allegany College of Maryland dropped its second straight match to begin the season, falling to Anne Arundel, 4-1, on Tuesday.
The Trojans played a close second half, trailing Anne Arundel, 2-1, during that period. However, a 2-0 halftime deficit proved to be too much for the school from Cumberland to overcome.
Mateo Vidaurre tallied Allegany College’s lone goal, an unassisted strike in the 48th minute.
Davis Bosley broke a scoreless draw in the 20th minute with an unassisted goal. The score remained 1-0 for much of the opening half until Anne Arundel found a late goal in the 44th minute when Juan DeNardo slotted a shot in the back of the net, assisted by Stiven Liano Salas.
Arundel stole an early goal just 36 seconds into the second half, as Mailk Williamson pierced the goalmouth on a service by Matthew Sutter. Davis Bosley scored Anne Arundel’s fourth goal in the 62nd minute, assisted by Mo Sary.
Anne Arundel out-shot Allegany College, 27-3, and had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
Allegany (0-2) hosts Frederick Community on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Harford 2 Potomac State 1
KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State battled back late, but Harford held on to turn back the Catamounts on Tuesday.
Harford built a 2-0 lead at the intermission behind goals by Jahiem Campbell, assisted by Andrew Jaimes Montoya, and Angel Henderson, assisted by Jeremy Rivera Gonzalez.
Potomac State cut the deficit to 2-1 after a Mason Machor score on a Will Lapid assist in the 78th minute, but the Catamounts couldn’t find an equalizer.
Harford finished with 25 shots to Potomac State’s eight and earned 10 more corner kicks (13-3).
Potomac State (1-1) hosts Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
