CUMBERLAND — Allegany College notched its first two games of the season, beating Union County 11-0 and 11-6 on Saturday to improve to 2-4.
Leading 1-0 entering the bottom of the third, the Trojans plated 10 in the frame to put the game to rest. Olivia Hess (Fort Hill) hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Makenzy Winegardner (Southern), Lindsay Mowry and Jordyn Warnick (Southern) tallied three hits apiece.
Winegardner also hit a double and drove in a run for Allegany College, which out-hit Union County, 11-2, in the rout.
In the circle, Emily Mallow (Fort Hill) pitched a gem allowing just two hits in five shutout innings, striking out five and walking none. Analise Garcia and Sarah Costa tallied Union’s two hits in the opening game of the doubleheader.
Allegany College’s bats were alive again in Game 2, but instead of using one huge inning to pull away, the Trojans plated a run in all but one inning to win 11-6.
Allegany scored four runs in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Union tied the score at five in the fourth, but the Trojans plated the game’s next six runs.
Mackenzie Stotler, Mowry and Maddie Gonzales tallied two hits apiece to lead the Trojans’ charge in Game 2. Mowry droe in two runs, and Hess and Warnick garnered an RBI each.
Warnick picked up the win pitching four innings of five-run ball (three earned) on six hits, seven strikeouts and no walks. Mallow allowed one run on four hits in three innings out of the pen.
Madison Cieslinski and Joceyln Woo paced Union County with three hits each.
Allegany College has a doubleheader at CCBC Catonsville on Wednesday with the first game beginning at 3 p.m.
Potomac State 9-14 Union County 1- 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac State followed suit with a doubleheader sweep of its own over Union County, winning 9-1 and 14-0, on Sunday to up its record to 12-2 on the year.
In the opening contest, Potomac State scored three runs in the first and six in the second to lead 9-0 after a pair. That’s all the offense the duo of Brianne Stocks and Madison Whetzel (Petersburg) needed.
Stocks pitched three perfect innings, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced and walking none to improve to 5-0 this season. Whetzel picked up her second save, allowing one run on two hits over the final two innings.
At the plate, Alexis Bailey hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Taylor Townsend and Simone Blanks had two hits each. Skylar Ross (Mountain Ridge) and Blanks notched a double apiece, and Ross, Townsend and Blanks all had two RBIs.
Cieslinksi and Victoria Scorese accounted for Union’s two base knocks of the first affair.
Game 2 was much of the same for Potomac State, which plated three runs in the first and eight in the second en route to another romp.
Like Stocks, Townsend faced the minimum in her three innings of work, this time striking out five, walking one and holding Union hitless. Jenna Burkhamer followed with a pair of hitless frames to secure a no-hitter for the Catamounts.
Bailey and Blanks notched home runs, with Bailey driving in a team-high three runs on two hits. Madison Anderson (Keyser), Stocks, and Camryn Blacka (Keyser) also all hit safely twice.
Mia Kincaid, Blacka, Blanks and Emma Turner tallied two ribbies apiece.
Potomac State hosts Montgomery College tomorrow in another doubleheader. The first game is slated to start at 3 p.m.
