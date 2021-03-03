CUMBERLAND — WVU Potomac State was within three at one point in the second half, but Dorion Staples and Allegany College absorbed every run to pull away and rout the Catamounts, 88-65, at Bob Kirk Arena on Wednesday night.
“That’s a good quality win against a good basketball team,” Trojans head coach Tommie Reams said. “The intensity is something we’re trying to figure out with no fans. There’s no momentum.
“I thought we played hard for all 40 minutes. It wasn’t always pretty, I know we had some turnovers early, but I thought both teams were extremely physical and scrappy, and it turned out to be kind of a slugfest.
“The scoreboard doesn’t do it justice how good of a Potomac State (3-3) team that is. We were able to run away there in the final couple minutes.”
The turning point occurred when Allegany (5-2) had its lead cut to 43-40, the closest margin since early in the contest.
Staples caught fire, drilling back-to-back triples and converting a putback finish to put ACM comfortably up by double digits again.
Staples finished with a game-high 29 points, 22 of which came in the second half, grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double. He had three triples and a pair of clutch charges to thwart brewing Catamount runs.
“We have been high on Dorion since we had the chance to start recruiting him,” Reams said. “His biggest issues this year are just going to be that he doesn’t have experience. He’s played good high school basketball, but changing to the speed, adjusting to the new system and all those types of things (are a challenge).
“Now, he’s becoming very quick and clean with his shot selection, and it’s really allowing him to produce offensively. He has the ability to put up big numbers because he can score inside and outside. And then with that frame, that matchup that he makes — he’s so big and so strong in the middle.”
Jalen Ware was second with 13 points for the Trojans. Jason Newman and Jordan Johnson also finished in double figures with 11 points apiece, followed by Jalen Jacox (9) and Antonio Pua’auli-Pelham (7).
Potomac State was led by its typical top scorer Qualeke Bush, who ended with 15; usually, the talented guard crosses the 20-point threshold — he came into Wednesday averaging 26.5 a game.
Four other Catamounts eclipsed 10 points: Ethan Kent (11), Cavonte Duncan (10), Noah Smith (10) and Thaddeus Jordan (10).
In addition to Staples’ offensive exploits, Ware had the highlight of the night. Early in the second half, the freshman from Winston Salem, N.C., slammed home a contested dunk through a host of Potomac State defenders drawing cheers from his Trojan teammates on the bench.
Allegany College led at the intermission 38-32 after Duncan single-handedly trimmed the PSC deficit in the final 10 seconds of the opening half.
The sophomore banked in a trey, then stole the through pass around midcourt to cut ACM’s edge to six at the break.
Allegany dominated the opening stages, racing to a 23-10 lead after a litany of sloppy possessions by Potomac State.
Bush ended the Trojans’ early run with a triple around the eight-minute mark, and after another Catamounts’ score, ACM guard Jason Newman was called for a technical foul. The violation came when he didn’t get a call on a missed lay-in attempt, much to the chagrin of his coach.
“I thought today we did a couple things I didn’t like, we took things a little too far,” Reams said. “I hope our guys understand and learn from those early-season mistakes.”
Bush made both free-throw shots — he shoots 88% from that range on the season — to cut it to 23-17.
That’s when Staples, who also had a double-double against No. 24 Harcum on Feb. 27, took over.
He hit a turnaround right hook, drew a charge on the other end and then converted an old-fashioned three-point play — an opportunity he came by after picking up a loose ball — to make it 30-17 in favor of ACM.
After that, Trojans weren’t threatened again until Staples quelled PSC for good in the second half.
Potomac State is on the road Friday against Terra State (Ohio) at 5 p.m.
Allegany has a home rematch with Harcum on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.