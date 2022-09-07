HAGERSTOWN — Four Allegany College of Maryland players scored at least two goals Tuesday, as the Trojans routed Hagerstown, 9-0, to secure their first win of the season.
Mateo Vidaurre of Lima, Peru, led Allegany College with a hat trick, and Ethan Hoppert (Bishop Walsh/Cumberland), Stan-Lee Etienne (Cummings, Georgia) and Elijah Ishmael (Bryans Road) contributed two goals apiece.
It was a team effort, as seven different Trojans assisted on their nine goals. Isaac Scritchfield (Calvary/Ellerslie), Nathan Phillips (Coventry City, England), Devin Giscombe (Clinton), Xander Brown (Everett, Pennsylvania), Jacob Hartman (Hagerstown), Heran Rai (Jhapa, Nepal) and Etienne had an assist each.
Allegany College (1-3) hosts the College of Southern Maryland on Thursday at 5 p.m.
