CUMBERLAND — Allegany College held Richard Bland to just 31.1% shooting to win 67-53 on Wednesday night at Bob Kirk Arena.
The Trojans (8-4) led 33-22 at intermission and won the second half 34-31 for their fourth victory in five contests.
Car’Ron Brown paced Allegany College offensively with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting and 3 of 5 from 3-point land in just 20 minutes off the bench. Starters Leon Elung (13) and Tyson Oghene (11) joined him in double figures.
Dalyn Brandon scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds — the second-best mark on the team behind Elung’s 14. Tekao Carpenter added eight points and a team-high five assists.
Allegany College shot 27 of 62 from the field (43.5%), made 9 of 27 3s (33.3%) and converted just 4 of 13 foul shots (30.8%).
Richard Bland’s two leading scorers both came off the bench, as Jordan Morris finished with a team-best 13 and Eric Wood scored 12 points. Kelby Saunders Jr. also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Allegany College out-rebounded Richard Bland, 43-42, had fewer turnovers, 18-17, and had more assists, 18-10.
The Trojans are at Baltimore City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
