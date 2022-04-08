CUMBERLAND — Behind 13 base hits and clean glove work, Allegany College made quick work of Christendom, 14-4, in eight innings on Friday.
The Trojans (12-12) plated three runs in each the first and second innings, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the eighth to defeat the visitors from Front Royal, Virginia, via run rule.
Greg Borges hit a two-run home run in the second and scored twice himself.
Shortstop Brendan Brady had an excellent showing as a two-way player, going 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and he was a part of three Allegany double plays at short. Brady dove on multiple occasions in the fourth and six innings to snag liners.
Andrew Butts went 2 for 3 at the dish with two runs, a double and an RBI; Julian Jennings went 1 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs; Zach Johnson was 2 for 3 with two runs and a runs-scoring triple; and Kobe White finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored, a triple, a sac fly and five ribbies.
Catcher Noah Hanna hit safely just once, but he was a regular on the base-paths, drawing a walk and being plunked by two pitches.
On the mound, Jax Phillips picked up the win, allowing one run on seven hits with four strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Thomas Dunphy led Christendom with a 3 for 3 outing with an RBI. Frank Scarchilli was 2 for 3, and Dermot Dolowy ended 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI double in the fifth.
Christendom did most of its damage to the scoreboard in the seventh when it plated three runs without registering a hit: Allegany walked two hitters, plunked two more and balked.
Allegany College is at Dundalk Saturday at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader, and the Trojans are at Salem JV on Sunday for a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.
