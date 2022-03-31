HAGERSTOWN — Allegany College split a doubleheader against Hagerstown on Tuesday, bouncing back from a 5-2 Game 1 defeat to win the second leg, 8-3.
In Game 1, Hagerstown broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the sixth. Cody Brick kicked off the frame with a lead-off double, a bunt moved him over and a suicide squeeze by Rhoan Bromfield crossed the go-ahead run.
Another squeeze by Noah Wiggins plated one more, and Brenden Moshos walked with the bags full to tack on another.
Brendan Brady gave the Trojans their two runs with a two-RBI single in the second frame; he finished 3 for 3. Greg Borges, Robert Fernandez and Julian Jennings also singled.
Hagerstown starter Isaiah Reed allowed two runs on five hits with two Ks, a walk and a hit batter in four innings pitched. Allegany right-hander Ethan Huffman got the starting nod, allowing two runs in two innings with two Ks.
In Game 2, Nick Berryman pitched five strong innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk to get the win for ACM.
With the game level at 2-2 once again in the later stages, Allegany was the team to nose in front with three runs in each the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Fernandez started the frame with a single and Dylan Jones moved him to third with a knock of his own. Justin Wobb and Jennings followed with RBI singles, and Andrew Butts drove in one with a pinch-hit single.
The Trojans plated three more in the sixth after a hit-by-pitch and an error by the second baseman put a pair on, and Jones tripled to score them. Koby White was hit by a pitch with the bags full later in the inning.
Anthony Andres hit a pair of singles; Jones tripled, singled and drove in three runs; and Jennings was 3 for 4 with three singles and a ribbie.
Mike Hawbaker picked up the loss for Hagerstown, allowing five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Last Saturday, Allegany also split with CCBC Essex. In a 13-2 Game 1 loss, Fernandez hit a two-run home run for the Trojans.
Noah Williamson pitched Allegany to a 10-4 Game 2 win, striking out 10 and walking two in a complete-game victory. Jennings also hit a solo homer for ACM.
Allegany (11-11) is at Garrett College (6-13) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Trojans may pick up a game with WVU Potomac State (14-8) on Sunday at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, but it wasn’t confirmed at the time of publication.
