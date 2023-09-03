CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland began its volleyball season by splitting with Beaver Community and Montgomery College at a tri-match on Saturday.
The Trojans used all the right tools and swept the Beaver in a total team effort. Rylea Stayer with eight kills, eight digs and seven aces, Sadie Bayco notched five kills, five digs and four aces, and Alysa Shoemaker and Ryley Palumbo combined a total of 25 assists in the match.
In the second game of the tri-match, ACM started off hot with a 25-18 score to their first set.
After struggling to some rotations, the Trojans ultimately fell to the Raptors in 4 sets. Palumbo dished a team high 17 assists in the match. Emmy Wilson and Alivia Appel totaled three blocks together. Wilson added 11 kills.
The squad heads into their home opener on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Howard Community College with a 1-1 record.
Four Trojans — Appel, Stayer, Palumbo and Lindsay Mowry — return from last year's squad for first-year head coach, Joe Brewer. ACM finished the year with a 7-7 overall record, their most wins in a season since 2017.
Stayer was named to 2022-23 All-Maryland JUCO (Junior College) team as an honorable mention.
“We are excited to return four sophomores and add Sadie Bayco from Aspen, Colorado, who comes with a lot of high-level volleyball experience and is a great player both offensively and defensively," Brewer said. "We will definitely lean on Rylea Stayer and Alivia Appel for their offense. Lindsay Mowry has improved a lot from last year in both her hitting range and blocking.
"Also, we are expecting a major contribution from Calvary standout middle hitter, Emmy Wilson. Wilson brings an imposing block and great range in her ability to attack, but maybe more importantly, she brings excitement and positivity to the court. On the setting front, returner Ryley Palumbo shows improvement in set selection and location. She will be sharing the duties with freshman Alysa Shoemaker.”
Incoming freshmen include Ariaya Walker, Allegany High School, Isabella Kendall, Bishop Walsh High School, Shoemaker, Fort Hill High School, Jaidee Guinn, Fort Hill High School, Wilson, Calvary Christian Academy, all hailing from Allegany County.
The Trojans also add Jaci Rowe, and a sophomore transfer in Bayco who transferred in from Frostburg State University.
"Last season Coach Brewer and his team started to build a wonderful foundation," ACM Athletic Director Tommie Reams said. "With all the hard work behind-the-scenes we have the expectations of moving forward in our program's development.
"Our local talent should be on full display as our coaching staff has done a wonderful job recruiting in our area. It is with excitement that we look forward to seeing our wonderful community support, the growth and development of such a wonderful program."
Coach Brewer and staff have a lot of expectations for the upcoming season.
"Coach Fisher and I are excited about the upcoming season and the fact that we have the top talent from six of our local high school volleyball programs," Brewer said. "The players have been working hard in the preseason and have developed good team chemistry. Our goal is to improve each week and find the right combination to be the best possible team.”
