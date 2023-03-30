CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland trailed 8-3 in the bottom of the ninth, then rallied for six runs and completed a stunning 9-8 comeback win over WVU Potomac State College on Wednesday at The Rock.
The Trojans (16-10, 10-5 NJCAA Region 20) recorded six of their 11 hits in the final half inning.
“Our resilience from our guys is pretty good,” Allegany head coach Mason Heyne said. “It was a good game. Too many hit by pitches and walks put us in a tough position late. But I thought the guys played hard and gave us a chance at the end.”
The Catamounts (13-6, 6-1 Region 20) committed five errors including two in the bottom of the ninth.
“It was a good game, both teams battled,” Potomac State head coach Doug Little said. “They came through in the end when they needed to. We had bases loaded on and off all day. They walked a ton of guys and we couldn’t capitalize on it.”
Leading 7-3 in the top of the ninth, Diego Barrett hit a solo home run to left. It gave Potomac State a five-run lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
“It was big, but not big enough,” Little said. “We needed more runs, you never know in baseball how many runs it’s gonna take.”
A single by Daniel Burns and a walk put two runners on with no outs to open the bottom of the ninth.
Greg Borges hit an RBI single to left and went to second on an error. Nazir Mendez doubled to right clearing the bases to score two runs.
“Umpire strike zone changed a little bit,” Little said. “It was different for both teams. I don’t think the pitchers or hitters knew what the strike zone was in the last inning.”
With a runner on and one out, Christian Toledo recorded an infield single beating the throw from shortstop Jimmy Sadler.
Two batters later, Julian Jennings hit a two-run single to left to tie the game.
The next at-bat, Hunter Fiori drove a ball deep to center field for a double to drive home the winning run.
“He threw me a fastball down the middle,” Fiori said. “I was sitting fastball. I wasn’t sitting anything else. Saw it well and put a good swing on it.”
Heyne was ejected midway through the inning for arguing with the home plate umpire. Both Heyne and Fiori mentioned how it motivated the Trojans in the final inning.
“When coach got ejected, it fired us up,” Fiori said. “He cares about our team, we care about him. This is how we repay him back for that.”
For the first eight-and-a-half innings, the story of the game was the struggles of the Allegany pitching staff. The Trojans used seven pitchers, none going for more than three innings.
Johnny Montgomery started and went 1 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits including a solo home run by Dakota Miller in the first inning. The ball hit the top of the scoreboard in left field.
“It help set the tone of the game,” Little said. “Unfortunately, there’s nine innings. You gotta play all nine innings.”
Montgomery also walked one batter and struck out two.
“Johnny is usually a mid-to-late inning guy,” Heyne said. “We’ve had a lot of games the last few days, he was the freshest. We decided to go with him, he gave us as many innings as he could.”
Petersburg High grad Slade Saville took over and lasted 1/3 of an inning. He gave up one run and two walks. One of the walks drove in a run with the bases loaded in the second.
JR Luttrell pitched the longest for the Trojans, going three innings. He gave up three hits, one run and a walk with a strikeout.
“It seemed like he found his changeup today,” Heyne said. “We wanted to have him do one inning, but he seemed to be cruising. We rode him out as long as we could. Maybe we took him out too soon, but hats off to him for keeping it close.”
Tommy Putnam, Jack Sullivan, Langdon Moore and Toledo finished the game. Toledo got the win in two innings, allowing one hit, one run and one walk with a strikeout.
Down 2-0 in the second inning, Fiori singled to right for an RBI and Allegany’s first run.
“The guy they had on the mound is pretty good,” Heyne said of PSC’s starter Alexander Medley. “I knew we were gonna grind and have to battle. Keep it within reach but once I saw him come out of the game, I felt confident we would get some hits.”
The Catamounts added two more runs, both on sacrifice flyouts.
“They walked a ton of guys, and it really helped us,” Little said. “Most of our runs today were by walks.”
Down 4-1 in the fifth inning, Dylan Jones reached on a fielder’s choice that scored the Trojans’ second run.
Potomac State scored three in the sixth, all on bases-loaded walks. Jones cut it to 7-3 on a groundout in the seventh that scored a run.
Fiori, Toledo, Borges and Mendez each had two hits for Allegany.
“He’s a grinder, he’s known for his defense,” Heyne said of Fiori. “We’re working on his hitting trying to get him consistent. Luckily he pulled through in a big situation to give us a chance.”
Medley went five innings, allowing five hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts.
“He was ok,” said Little. “He didn’t have his best stuff today. They did a good job against him. They put balls in play, he didn’t strike many guys out.”
Tyler Henshaw took the loss pitching 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, five earned runs and one walk with five strikeouts.
Miller and Keyser High grad Morgan Little each had two hits for Potomac State.
“They do a good job,” Little said. “They grind at the plate. We just gotta get hits when there’s guys in scoring position.”
According to Little, the win was the Trojans first over the Catamounts in 20 years.
“Really good crowd today, big playoff-game atmosphere,” Heyne said. “They’re Division I and we’re Division II. Anytime we can play a Division I team it’s always good.”
Both teams host doubleheaders on Saturday. Allegany entertains CCBC Dundalk at noon while Potomac State faces Shenandoah at 1 p.m.
“Dundalk is a scrappy team,” Heyne said. “A lot of times, they’re tough to beat because of their scrappiness. They put the ball in play, not striking out. Hopefully we can ride this win into the weekend.”
