CUMBERLAND — Allegany College swept Chesapeake 3-0 at home on Tuesday in Cumberland.
The Trojans (6-5) won the first and third sets 25-11 and the second set 25-13.
Ryley Palumbo led Allegany with 33 assists. Rylea Stayer had 11 kills with six digs.
Kennedy Koelker finished with eight digs, six kills and three aces. Lindsay Mowry had nine kills with two blocks.
Taylor Adams contributed eight digs, four kills and one ace. Mindee Guinn had nine digs and three aces. Alivia Appel finished with five kills.
The Trojans also swept Penn Highlands 3-0 on Monday in Cumberland.
“Taylor Adams started great with 12 straight service points and 7 aces,” Allegany head coach Joe Brewer said. “That really set the tone for the rest of the match. Overall, we played so much better than the first match vs. Penn Highlands that we won in three hard-fought and close sets. However, tonight we were able to put separation early and stayed consistent.”
They won with scores of 25-11, 25-22 and 25-15.
Adams led Allegany with 19 points. She also had six kills, nine aces and seven digs.
Palumbo led the Trojans with 32 assists and also had 3 digs. Stayer finished with 14 kills, five aces and four digs.
Koelker finished with six digs, five kills and two aces. Guinn had six digs with two aces. Appel contributed six digs and five kills. Mowry had seven kills.
The Trojans’ home stand continues tonight against Northern Virginia at 6 p.m.
