CUMBERLAND — Allegany College swept Montgomery College, 7-1 and 11-6, over the weekend — the Trojans’ sixth win in seven contests.
Allegany (19-14) won the first bout on the right arm of Noah Williamson, who tossed his NJCAA Division 2-leading fifth complete game of the season.
Williamson struck out eight and allowed just one run on five hits and a walk in seven innings pitched. The outing lowered his ERA to 1.82 on the season — 12th in D2 — and improved his record to 6-1.
Justin Wobb led the Allegany offense with a 2 for 4 day at the dish with a double and an RBI. Greg Borges doubled and drove in a run, Robert Fernandez singled twice and Andrew Butts was 2 for 2 with a pair of ribbies.
The Trojans scored two runs in each the second, third and fourth innings and tacked on one in the sixth.
Kevin Knoess doubled for Montgomery in the sixth, and Luis Rodriguez plated him with a double of his own.
In the second game, Tom Fogle went six strong to pick up the win on the mound, and Fernandez launched a grand slam for the 11-6 win.
Wobb added a two-run single, Julian Jennings doubled, Zach Johnson doubled and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, and Dez Johnson tallied a singled and scored three runs.
Allegany opened to a 10-2 lead after pushing five runs in across in both the second and fourth innings. Montgomery lowered the gap with four runs in the seventh, but it was too little too late.
Tyrus Benniefield hit a two-run home run and Matt Frye notched a solo shot to pace the Montgomery line-up.
Allegany has a doubleheader at Westmoreland on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m., and the Trojans host a twinbill against Prince George’s on Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
