CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland notched a pair of late-game comebacks to down the Mount Aloysius (Pennsylvania) junior varsity squad, 8-7 and 14-11, on Monday afternoon.
In Game 1, Julian Jennings struck a walk-off sacrifice fly for the Trojans (3-1).
Allegany, down 7-6 after six frames, got the tying run Christian Toledo on with a lead-off single. Vince DiLeonardo laid down a well-placed bunt that drew a Mount Aloysius error to put runners on second and third with no out.
Mount Aloysius elected to walk the bases loaded, but Dylan Jones, who had two singles and two RBIs, grounded out to plate the tying run. One batter later, Jennings plated DiLeonardo to win the game.
Allegany scored two runs in the first and two in the second for a 4-0 lead. Mount Aloysius took the advantage with a five-run third inning, and it tacked on an insurance run in the fourth.
The Trojans tied the game at six with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, and Mount Aloysius plated a run in the sixth before Allegany won it in the seventh.
Starter John Dhima pitched two scoreless innings for Allegany College out of the gate, striking out four and walking one. Johnny Montgomery pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh to pick up the win, striking out two.
Allegany College, which finished with eight hits and three errors, drew three walks and was hit by two pitches.
Mount Aloysius had just three base hits, but all three left the yard. Logan Gustafson launched a three-run home run during a five-run third inning, and, after a strikeout, Braden Marcellus and John Griffith hit back-to-back solo jacks.
In game 2, Allegany College found itself in a familiar situation trailing 11-10 entering the bottom of the sixth.
The Trojans plated four runs to take a three-run edge, and the 14-11 lead ended up being the final as the umpires called the game following the frame due to darkness.
Andrew Lynch (Frankfort), who was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, and Hunter Fiori doubled to plate him and tie the game one batter later.
A third straight two-bagger, this time from Soren Querengesser, scored Fiori to give Allegany the lead for good.
Greg Borges topped the Trojans, who finished with 14 runs on 16 hits, with a 3 for 4 day at the dish with three singles and two stolen bases.
Querengesser was 2 for 3, Nazir Mendez was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Joel Wise was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and a ribbie, Seth Floyd and Fiori both had a double and an RBI, DiLeonardo had a bases-clearing double in the third inning, and Kobe White was 1 for 1 with a hit-by-pitch, a walk, two runs and a steal.
For Mount Aloysius, Jeremy Eck finished 2 for 3 with a two-run homer during the fifth inning. John Elias ended 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Gavin Constein doubled and scored a run, and Cole Strick was 2 for 3, doubled and scored two runs.
Allegany College begins a three-game series at the Apprentice School (Virginia) on Friday at 3 p.m. The Trojans finish the series with a doubleheader on Saturday at noon.
